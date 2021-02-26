KHS names Chelsey Jacobitz head softball coach

KEARNEY — Chelsey Jacobitz has been named Kearney High’s head softball coach, according to KHS Activities Director/Assistant Principal Ryan Hogue.

“Chelsey brings a wealth of high school and college-level coaching experience with her to Kearney High School,” Hogue said. “With Coach Jacobitz’s coaching background, program-building philosophy/blueprint, and her drive/love for the game, I strongly believe the future looks bright for the Bearcats.”

Jacobitz said she is looking forward to meeting the players, their families and becoming an integral member of the Kearney softball community. Her goal is to keep the program’s strong traditions alive, as well as adding a few of her personal touches to keep the program competing at a high level.

“I am very excited to be the head softball coach for the Kearney High Bearcats. I am honored to get the opportunity to lead a program at a school with successful programs and talented athletes,” she said. “It has been a strong desire to get back into coaching high school softball, and there is no better place than Kearney High to get this opportunity.”