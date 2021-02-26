KHS names Chelsey Jacobitz head softball coach

KEARNEY — Chelsey Jacobitz has been named Kearney High’s head softball coach, according to KHS Activities Director/Assistant Principal Ryan Hogue.
“Chelsey brings a wealth of high school and college-level coaching experience with her to Kearney High School,” Hogue said. “With Coach Jacobitz’s coaching background, program-building philosophy/blueprint, and her drive/love for the game, I strongly believe the future looks bright for the Bearcats.”
Jacobitz said she is looking forward to meeting the players, their families and becoming an integral member of the Kearney softball community. Her goal is to keep the program’s strong traditions alive, as well as adding a few of her personal touches to keep the program competing at a high level.
“I am very excited to be the head softball coach for the Kearney High Bearcats. I am honored to get the opportunity to lead a program at a school with successful programs and talented athletes,” she said. “It has been a strong desire to get back into coaching high school softball, and there is no better place than Kearney High to get this opportunity.”
Jacobitz has been the varsity girls basketball coach in Gibbon since 2017. She was a pitching instructor for the Tri-City area since 2010, a volunteer assistant softball coach for Hastings College (2019-Present), varsity head softball coach at Adams Central High School (2013-2016), and assistant softball coach at Hasting College (2013-2016).
She replaces Barb Wegner, whose two-year record at the helm was 37-36. She led the Bearcats to the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament championship in 2019.
Jacobitz will be serving as a Special Education teacher at Kearney High School.
“Having Coach Jacobitz in the building to communicate, organize and build strong relationships with her players will also play an integral role in the future success of this softball program,” Hogue said.