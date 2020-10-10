KHS golfers headed to premier state tournament

The Bearcats return three players from last year’s team that finished eighth at the state tournament. Senior Betsey Lewis tied for 22nd last year and junior Hannah Lydiatt was 38th. Senior Eve Edwards, who had a rough state tournament a year ago, has been shooting scores right along with Lewis.

In the format used to seed the district tournaments, Kearney was ranked eighth, but Carson said he and the team are optimistic.

“I still feel like we haven’t turned in a round where we’ve gotten four people to shoot their best scores.

“Maybe the stars will line up ... and maybe we can surprise a few people,” he said.

North Platte, which saw Baylee Steele shoot a 70 and Karsen Morrison a 71 at their district, is the favorite along with Millard North. Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln Pius X have strong teams as well.

Minden is the only other area team to qualify for the state tournament. The Whippets will compete in a loaded Class C field at Columbus. In their favor is the fact that they finished second in one of the toughest districts in the state — a district that included three of the top five teams in last year’s Class C field and defending individual champion Lynzi Becker of Cozad.