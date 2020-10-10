KHS golfers headed to premier state tournament

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Class A girls state golf tournament might be one of the premier events in the state this year.
Talented players seem to be everywhere.
“I think there are 10-15 (NCAA) Division II to Division I golfers in Class A and another 20 who could probably play college golf at the NAIA level,” KHS coach JD Carson said. “This might be the most competitive sport in Nebraska right now.”
The numbers seem to agree.
Four players shot par or better in the district tournaments, and that doesn’t include Omaha Westside’s Kaitlyn Hanna, who is going after her third state meet gold medal.
The two-day state tournament begins Monday with Class A playing at Norfolk, Class B at Gering and Class C in Columbus.
Seven of the top 10 Class A finishers from last year are back, which will make it difficult for any other players to find their way to the top. But Carson hopes Kearney can break through.
“We’re sitting in a good place. It feels good to finish runner-up,” he said after Kearney finished behind Millard North at the district tournament at Awarii Dunes last week. “At times I’ve felt we could play with Millard North, which is one of the top three teams in the state.”
The Bearcats return three players from last year’s team that finished eighth at the state tournament. Senior Betsey Lewis tied for 22nd last year and junior Hannah Lydiatt was 38th. Senior Eve Edwards, who had a rough state tournament a year ago, has been shooting scores right along with Lewis.
In the format used to seed the district tournaments, Kearney was ranked eighth, but Carson said he and the team are optimistic.
“I still feel like we haven’t turned in a round where we’ve gotten four people to shoot their best scores.
“Maybe the stars will line up ... and maybe we can surprise a few people,” he said.
North Platte, which saw Baylee Steele shoot a 70 and Karsen Morrison a 71 at their district, is the favorite along with Millard North. Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln Pius X have strong teams as well.
Minden is the only other area team to qualify for the state tournament. The Whippets will compete in a loaded Class C field at Columbus. In their favor is the fact that they finished second in one of the toughest districts in the state — a district that included three of the top five teams in last year’s Class C field and defending individual champion Lynzi Becker of Cozad.
Senior Kendall Colby, who transferred from Franklin, has led the Whippets by claiming medalist honors at six of the 12 meets Minden has played this year. She was second at the Southwest Conference meet and fourth at the district meet.
Colby has state tournament experience having played with the Franklin boys team in 2018 and 2019.
