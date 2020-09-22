KHS girls win golf dual with Islanders

KEARNEY — The Kearney High School golf team defeated Grand Island 177-188 in a dual meet Monday at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course.
Kearney’s Betsey Lewis was the individual medalist, shooting a 40. Hannah Lydiatt and Grand Island’s Ayla Strong tied for second at 44.
Also for Kearney, Eve Edwards shot a 45, Sydney Petersen a 47 and Alexa Mahalek a 48.
Hailey Kenkel (46) and Saidie Pehrson (47) broke 50 for the Islanders.
