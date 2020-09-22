 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
KHS girls win golf dual with Islanders

KHS girls win golf dual with Islanders

{{featured_button_text}}
Betsey Lewis

Kearney High senior Betsey Lewisfollows the flight of the ball during the Bearcats' dual win over Grand Island Monday afternoon at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course.

KEARNEY — The Kearney High School golf team defeated Grand Island 177-188 in a dual meet Monday at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course.

Kearney’s Betsey Lewis was the individual medalist, shooting a 40. Hannah Lydiatt and Grand Island’s Ayla Strong tied for second at 44.

Also for Kearney, Eve Edwards shot a 45, Sydney Petersen a 47 and Alexa Mahalek a 48.

Hailey Kenkel (46) and Saidie Pehrson (47) broke 50 for the Islanders.

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News