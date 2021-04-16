KHS girls tie for second at home doubles invitational

KEARNEY — Kearney High and Columbus finished tied for second at Thursday’s the KHS Doubles Invitational tennis tournament.

Lincoln East won the tournament with 90 team points. Kearney and Columbus scored 81. Lincoln High was fourth in the 10-team meet with 71 points.

For the Bearcats, Olivia Flood and Makenna Henning finished second at No. 1 doubles and Anna Boyd and Liz Young were second at No. 3 doubles. Both teams went 4-1.

“Olivia and Makenna did an excellent job winning their pool. Their pace and consistency really gave the other teams fits,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “In the championship we struggled keeping the ball away from the net person. Lincoln East did a great job of moving to the correct spot. They definitely showed why they are one of the top doubles teams in the state.”

Boyd and Young were more successful keeping the ball away from the opposing net player.

“Anna and Liz had a stellar day. They utilized solid doubles strategy the entire day. ... They can hit sharp angles or hit deep lobs. These shots make their opponents hit an off-balance shot and this gives us an opportunity to put the ball away at the net.”