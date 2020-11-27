KHS girls hope to turn close losses to Ws

Other returning letter winners are 5-11 junior Kaleigh Hatcher and 5-8 sophomore Maddy Province.

The plethora of experienced players gives Fletcher the opportunity to build on the depth. It should come along faster than last year when Fletcher took over for Jason Boyd, who moved into administration. Left behind was an entire coaching staff as well as the players, all ingrained in Boyd’s system.

“I was the only new character,” Fletcher said, and he was using different terminology as well as trying to change the speed of the offense and defense.

They almost pulled it off. In many games, they led at halfitme, or the start of the fourth quarter, only to fade at the end. Eight of their 20 losses were by 10 points.

“Out of the 20 games we lost I felt we were in striking distance in half of them,” Fletcher said. “It was hard to be as competitive as we were against as good teams ... and not come away with more victories.

“We just struggled to put 32 good minutes together.”

That’s the goal this year, and Fletcher admits that practices so far this year have “looked different and felt different” in a good way.