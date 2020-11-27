KHS girls hope to turn close losses to Ws

KEARNEY — The Kearney High girls basketball team endured more than their share of adversity last year.
The team went through a culture change with first-year coach Kyle Fletcher implementing a more up-tempo game plan.
Then senior leader and best all-around player, Adi Wood, was lost for the season in the ninth game. All-in-all, it was a rough year with a final record of 5-20.
The good news is that almost all of the Bearcats are back for this year, although Fletcher admits that losing seniors like Kari Struebing and Wood are major losses. However, the team had two-thirds of the season to adjust to the loss of Wood.
“We were playing at Fremont and down goes Adi. ... So somebody has to guard the girls Adi’s guarding and somebody has to step up and take care of the ball-handling,” Fletcher said.
Those duties fell to sophomore Kierstynn Garner, which Fletcher said, “wasn’t fair for a sophomore.”
Garner is back after averaging nearly five points per game as are starters Aspen Rusher, Lily Novacek and Sidney Province, all seniors.
Rusher ended up as the team’s leading scorer averaging 10.4 points per game. Novacek averaged 8.1.
Tatum Rusher also made some starts as a freshman.
Other returning letter winners are 5-11 junior Kaleigh Hatcher and 5-8 sophomore Maddy Province.
The plethora of experienced players gives Fletcher the opportunity to build on the depth. It should come along faster than last year when Fletcher took over for Jason Boyd, who moved into administration. Left behind was an entire coaching staff as well as the players, all ingrained in Boyd’s system.
“I was the only new character,” Fletcher said, and he was using different terminology as well as trying to change the speed of the offense and defense.
They almost pulled it off. In many games, they led at halfitme, or the start of the fourth quarter, only to fade at the end. Eight of their 20 losses were by 10 points.
“Out of the 20 games we lost I felt we were in striking distance in half of them,” Fletcher said. “It was hard to be as competitive as we were against as good teams ... and not come away with more victories.
“We just struggled to put 32 good minutes together.”
That’s the goal this year, and Fletcher admits that practices so far this year have “looked different and felt different” in a good way.
“We look forward to proving ourselves against the best of the best this upcoming season,” Fletcher said.
COVID complications
So far, the KHS girls haven’t had to deal with many COVID-19 issues.
“It’s been pretty much regular practice. Kids are used to wearing masks, coaches are used to wearing masks because we teach with them,” Fletcher said.
While there have been a couple of players who have missed practice because of exposure or waiting for tests, he said no player has tested positive for the virus.
Should the case arise, Fletcher said he hopes the Bearcats will be ready for it.
“It will be, ‘So and so’s out, who’s in,’” he said.
In that way, he hopes the Bearcats will be better situated than other teams.
“It’s probably hard to find a team that has six girls who started last year,” he said.
