KHS fourth at Capital City tennis quad

LINCOLN — Kearney High tennis finished third at the Capital City Quad on Thursday.

Kearney entries went 8-10 in matches against Lincoln East, Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln Pius X.

Lincoln East, despite going 3-3 against Kearney, took first place with Lincoln Southeast second.

For the Bearcats, the doubles entries of Charlie Brockmeier and Sam Rademacher at No. 1, Carter Goff and Jackson Bokenkamp at No. 2 doubles and Jarrett Moore and Andy Vu at No. 3 doubles went 2-1.

No. 1 singles player Quinten Shaffer went 0-3. Asher Saulsbury at No. 2 singles and Tristan Mailahn at No. 3 singles went 1-2.

“Our doubles really carried us today getting six of our eight victories,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “Sam and Charlie had a strong day at No. 1 doubles. They started by beating Pius 8-5 and then avenged their loss to Lincoln East at HAC with a duplicate 8-5 victory.”

Goff and Bokenkamp’s only loss was an 8-6 setback to Lincoln East, who Saulsbury said likely would be a top-three seed for the state tournament. They also defeated a Lincoln Southeast team that has beaten them twice during the season.