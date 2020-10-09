KHS fourth at Capital City tennis quad

LINCOLN — Kearney High tennis finished third at the Capital City Quad on Thursday.
Kearney entries went 8-10 in matches against Lincoln East, Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln Pius X.
Lincoln East, despite going 3-3 against Kearney, took first place with Lincoln Southeast second.
For the Bearcats, the doubles entries of Charlie Brockmeier and Sam Rademacher at No. 1, Carter Goff and Jackson Bokenkamp at No. 2 doubles and Jarrett Moore and Andy Vu at No. 3 doubles went 2-1.
No. 1 singles player Quinten Shaffer went 0-3. Asher Saulsbury at No. 2 singles and Tristan Mailahn at No. 3 singles went 1-2.
“Our doubles really carried us today getting six of our eight victories,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “Sam and Charlie had a strong day at No. 1 doubles. They started by beating Pius 8-5 and then avenged their loss to Lincoln East at HAC with a duplicate 8-5 victory.”
Goff and Bokenkamp’s only loss was an 8-6 setback to Lincoln East, who Saulsbury said likely would be a top-three seed for the state tournament. They also defeated a Lincoln Southeast team that has beaten them twice during the season.
“Carter and Jackson played with a lot of energy today. They were both looking to pick off balls in the middle of the court,” Saulsbury said.
Moore and Vu won their first two matches 8-2 and 8-3 before dropping a heartbreaker, 9-7, to Lincoln Southeast.
Capital City Quad.
1, Lincoln East 12-6. 2, Lincoln Southeast 11-7. 3, Kearney 8-10. 4, Lincoln Pius 5-13
Stars get singles wins over AC
HASTINGS — Adams Central claimed a 6-3 win over Kearney Catholic in the Stars’ last dual of the regular season.
The Patriots swept the doubles while Kade Schrock, Matthew Eschenbrenner and Jacob Isaacson won in singles.
“I think the wind affected how we played and communicated in doubles. A few of our guys got frustrated and never got out of the slump,” KCHS coach Stephen Friesell said. “Matt played some smart tennis in his singles match, which went to a tie-breaker that he won 9-8 (8-6). He knew when his opponent was coming to the net that he either made a hard cross court shot or put it at the guy’s feet.
“Kade started off slow but once he decided what he was going to do, he stuck with it and finished strong. Jacob just frustrated his opponent by getting everything back and winning the majority of the rallies.”
