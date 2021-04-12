KHS falls short against undefeated Silverhawks

Jackson Bokenkamp scored for Kearney, and Carter Goff had the assist. Things were starting to go the Bearcats’ way until the Silverhawks scored their second goal at the 61-minute mark.

“Sometimes the breaks go your way, and sometimes they don’t, and we got caught a couple of bad breaks today, but our guys played so hard,” Steinbrook said. “You play as hard as they did, that will sometimes make up for some mistakes that we made or make up for when we’re playing a team that is as talented as Lincoln Southwest, but I couldn’t be more proud of how our guys competed today.

“Southwest is one of the top one or two teams in the state right now. We’re talking about a state-rated and a nationally rated team, and we went toe to toe with them. They probably had the ball a little bit more than we did. They probably had a few more shots-on-goal, but we picked our spots, we had a couple of corner kicks, one we scored, the other we didn’t.”

The Bearcats will be put to the test once again at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they host Lincoln Southeast High School (6-2). Then they are on the road to take on Norfolk High School (5-4) on Thursday and then return home to host Omaha Central on Saturday.

