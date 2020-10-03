KHS dominates Columbus for first win, 41-19

The Bearcats’ other touchdown came on a 12-yard run by halfback Parker Wise, who drove through multiple Columbus defenders to get to the end zone.

Wise finished with 49 yards on seven carries and Chris Dutenhoffer gained 53 yards on nine carries.

“You have to run the ball in the game of football and we’ve got some great game experience against some great defensive lines. So, we wanted to challenge our kids to get their hands in the turf and work downhill and we got some nice plays in that run game,” Cool said.

The Bearcats scored on three of their four possessions in the first half, driving 80 yards and 56 yards before a recovered fumble gave them a short field for a 22-yard drive.

Another Columbus fumble to start the second half set up a 35-yard drive for a Bearcat score and a 27-7 lead.

Then things got wild.

Kobza dashed 80 yards for a touchdown to give Columbus a spark, which Miguel Molina immediately extinguished with his 86-yard kickoff return. Three plays later, Pearson scored from 2 yards out and he capped a 59-yard drive on the next possession before turning things over to the Bearcats’ back-ups.