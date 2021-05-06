KHS boys win Heartland Athletic Conference track crown

GRAND ISLAND — Kearney High boys track served notice on Wednesday. They will be a player at the state track meet.

The Bearcats won the Heartland Athletic Conference track and field championship on Wednesday at Grand Island, scoring 147.5 points to runner-up Fremont’s 99.

It was a scoring total that surprised coach Broc Howard.

“Whenever there’s 12 teams in a meet, it’s hard to score points. I thought our guys scored a lot more points than what I anticipated them scoring, so that’s a tribute to those guys and what they did,” Howard said.

The meet started with morning field events where Kearney’s Richard Harbols won the high jump and Ehren Smolik won the triple jump. Add in runner-up finishes by Gabe VanWinkle in the shot put, Miguel Molina in the long jump and Jordan Shaw in the discus and the Bearcats were off to a good start.

A dominating performance by hurdlers D’Andre Ndugwa, who won the high hurdles; Alex Schall, who was second in the high hurdles and third in the intermediate hurdles; and Jack Dahlgren, who reversed Schall’s finishes, contributed another 36 points.

And Kaden Miller and Rian Green running third and fourth in the 100 added to the margin.