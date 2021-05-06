KHS boys win Heartland Athletic Conference track crown

GRAND ISLAND — Kearney High boys track served notice on Wednesday. They will be a player at the state track meet.
The Bearcats won the Heartland Athletic Conference track and field championship on Wednesday at Grand Island, scoring 147.5 points to runner-up Fremont’s 99.
It was a scoring total that surprised coach Broc Howard.
“Whenever there’s 12 teams in a meet, it’s hard to score points. I thought our guys scored a lot more points than what I anticipated them scoring, so that’s a tribute to those guys and what they did,” Howard said.
The meet started with morning field events where Kearney’s Richard Harbols won the high jump and Ehren Smolik won the triple jump. Add in runner-up finishes by Gabe VanWinkle in the shot put, Miguel Molina in the long jump and Jordan Shaw in the discus and the Bearcats were off to a good start.
A dominating performance by hurdlers D’Andre Ndugwa, who won the high hurdles; Alex Schall, who was second in the high hurdles and third in the intermediate hurdles; and Jack Dahlgren, who reversed Schall’s finishes, contributed another 36 points.
And Kaden Miller and Rian Green running third and fourth in the 100 added to the margin.
“I just thought our team competed well all the way across the board,” Howard said. “We had some guys that stepped up in spots that we needed to. I thought our hurdlers ran really well here today, and they’ve kind of been doing that all year so no real surprises. It was just a great team effort.”
The only negative of the day was that Ndugwa had to withdraw from the 300-meter hurdles after what is hoped is a minor injury.
That was offset mentally by a pair of exciting victories in the final two events, the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Theo Huber anchored both relays with Zander Reuling, Miller and Molina running on the 4x100 and Evan Denney, Miller and Chris Duttenhoffer running on the 4x400.
“I thought it would take about 110, 115 points to come away with the win. I don’t know what we ended up with, but it’s good to get out of here with a win,” Howard said.
@HubSports_Buck