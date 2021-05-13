KHS boys win district track title despite injury to Ndugwa

KEARNEY — The Kearney High boys brought home the team championship from the A-1 District Track Meet on Wednesday at Columbus.

But it was a painful win.

The Bearcats’ D’Andre Ndugwa, who has dominated the hurdles throughout the regular season, still was hampered by the hamstring injury he suffered at last week’s Heartland Athletic Conference meet. Ndugwa failed to qualify for next week’s state meet in the 300-meter low hurdles but finished fourth in the 110-meter high hurdles to qualify.

The good news is that both races were won by his Bearcat teammates. Alex Schall claimed the gold medal in the high hurdles with Bearcat Jack Dahlgren second. In the 300-meter intermediate hurdles, Dahlgren was the winner with Schall second.

Kearney also did well in the field events with Richard Harbols winning the high jump, Ehren Smolik the triple jump and Jordan Shaw the discus.

Kearney High’s girls were a strong third in the team race with Lily Novacek winning shot put and discus, Hannah Godwin winning the 3,200 and finishing second in the 1,600. Her 1,600 (5:02.07) broke the school record, giving her the best all-time Bearcat mark in both races as she set the school record in the 3,200 earlier this year.