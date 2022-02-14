KHS boys swim team third in conference meet

FREMONT — The Kearney High boys finished third Saturday in the three-day Heartland Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships.
Lincoln Southwest won the boys and girls divisions, scoring 527 points in the boys division. Lincoln East was second with 335 points and Kearney scored 278 points in the boys competition. The KHS girls finished ninth in their competition.
Kearney’s Ethan Kinney set a school record in the 100-yard butterfly. He posted a time of 51.74 seconds while finishing second to the SilverHawks’ Thomas Neil, who was timed in 51.51 seconds.
Kinney’s time automatically qualifies him for the state meet. He also posted an automatic qualifying time in the 100 backstroke where he again placed second.
Others who posted automatic qualifying times were Ben Knoell in the diving, Logan Arnold in the 50 and 100 freestyles, Russell Dietz in the 50 freestyle, Zebediah Black in the 50 freestyle and Blake Parks in the 100 breaststroke.
In the relays, Kearney’s 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays posted automatic qualifying times. Alex Eifert, Parks, Aiden Grierson and Black swam on the 200 medley while Grierson, Eifert, Kinney and Arnold swam on the 400 freestyle relay.
For the Kearney girls, Callie Bartee had an individual qualifying time in the 100-yard breaststroke. In the relays, Kearney qualifying in the 200 medley and 200 free with Maggie Trenkle, Laura Dietz and Katy Buse joining Bartee on the medley team with Buse, Anai Aguirre Bartee and Kay Lynn Trenkle teaming up in the freestyle.
Kearney had 13 other secondary-qualifying times.
Coach Jane Bartee said she was happy with the team’s performance.
“They have worked so hard. We would not be as successful today if they did not work so hard together and for each other,” she said.
The swimmers now wait to see who among the secondary qualifiers get invited to the state tournament to fill the 32 qualifying spots.
“We haven’t had the girls have their automatic time in the relays for a long time, and the boys have all their relays automatically qualified, so that is exciting,” she said.
HAC Swimming, team scores
GIRLS — 1, Lincoln Southwest 519.5. 2, Lincoln East 351. 3, Grand Island 231. 4, Norfolk 215. 5, Fremont 214.5. 6, Lincoln Pius X 180. 7, Lincoln Southeast 167. 8, Lincoln Northeast 108. 9, Kearney 103. 10, Lincoln High 87. 11, Lincoln North Star 44. 12, Columbus 36.
BOYS — 1, Lincoln Southwest 527. 2, Lincoln East 335. 3, Kearney 278. 4, Lincoln Pius X 244. 5, Grand Island 196. 6, Fremont 154. 7, Norfolk 137. 8, Lincoln Nortrheast 116. 9, Lincoln High 92. 10, Lincoln Southeast 57. 11, Lincoln North Star 56. 12, Columbus 29.