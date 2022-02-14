KHS boys swim team third in conference meet

FREMONT — The Kearney High boys finished third Saturday in the three-day Heartland Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships.

Lincoln Southwest won the boys and girls divisions, scoring 527 points in the boys division. Lincoln East was second with 335 points and Kearney scored 278 points in the boys competition. The KHS girls finished ninth in their competition.

Kearney’s Ethan Kinney set a school record in the 100-yard butterfly. He posted a time of 51.74 seconds while finishing second to the SilverHawks’ Thomas Neil, who was timed in 51.51 seconds.

Kinney’s time automatically qualifies him for the state meet. He also posted an automatic qualifying time in the 100 backstroke where he again placed second.

Others who posted automatic qualifying times were Ben Knoell in the diving, Logan Arnold in the 50 and 100 freestyles, Russell Dietz in the 50 freestyle, Zebediah Black in the 50 freestyle and Blake Parks in the 100 breaststroke.

In the relays, Kearney’s 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays posted automatic qualifying times. Alex Eifert, Parks, Aiden Grierson and Black swam on the 200 medley while Grierson, Eifert, Kinney and Arnold swam on the 400 freestyle relay.