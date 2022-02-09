Kearney's Tim and Sue Higgins give $10,000 gift to Kearney High boosters

KEARNEY — After moving to Kearney more than 25 years ago, Tim and Sue Higgins’ No. 1 priority has been getting involved in the community. They became lifetime members of the Kearney High Booster Club and huge supporters of the Bearcats. Even after their three children were students at Kearney High, they served on the Booster Club and sponsored the fall tailgates and winter soup suppers, donating more than $30,000 in product for those events.

At the KHS boys basketball game on Friday, the Higginses donated a $10,000 check to the KHS Booster Club.

“Tim and Sue are tremendous supporters of Kearney Public Schools, Kearney High School Activities Department and our entire community,” said Ryan Hogue, KHS activities director and assistant principal. “The Higginses are always thinking of ways in which to support our students and programs at KPS.”

A portion of those funds were used to complete the wall mural for Bearcat strength department in the main floor weight room.

“The community of Kearney has done so much for us, especially Kearney Public Schools,” Higgins said. “We saw this as a way to give back to an institution that has given so much to us and our family.”