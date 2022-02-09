Kearney's Tim and Sue Higgins give $10,000 gift to Kearney High boosters

KEARNEY — After moving to Kearney more than 25 years ago, Tim and Sue Higgins’ No. 1 priority has been getting involved in the community. They became lifetime members of the Kearney High Booster Club and huge supporters of the Bearcats. Even after their three children were students at Kearney High, they served on the Booster Club and sponsored the fall tailgates and winter soup suppers, donating more than $30,000 in product for those events.
At the KHS boys basketball game on Friday, the Higginses donated a $10,000 check to the KHS Booster Club.
“Tim and Sue are tremendous supporters of Kearney Public Schools, Kearney High School Activities Department and our entire community,” said Ryan Hogue, KHS activities director and assistant principal. “The Higginses are always thinking of ways in which to support our students and programs at KPS.”
A portion of those funds were used to complete the wall mural for Bearcat strength department in the main floor weight room.
“The community of Kearney has done so much for us, especially Kearney Public Schools,” Higgins said. “We saw this as a way to give back to an institution that has given so much to us and our family.”
Tim and Sue also support KPS/KHS through their advertising efforts with the booster club as well as Bearcat Vision. Tim is the managing partner of the two Runza restaurants in Kearney and is a Buffalo County commissioner.
Sue is employed by KPS as the KHS Activities administrative assistant.
Tim Higgins spent 17 years on the KPS Board of Education, and donated time to the Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Kearney, Kearney Little League, Greater Nebraska Schools Association, Kearney Park Board, Dobytown Kiwanis and other groups.
Their children — Nick, Katie and Cal — graduated from Kearney High and are lifetime Bearcats.
“In the last four years, I have had the pleasure of working with Sue as our Kearney High Activities administrative assistant. The business world knowledge she has acquired over the years has helped our programs operate at a high level,” Hogue said. “In my first year at KHS, it was vital for our office to have someone who knew the community as well as Sue does, so we would not miss a beat when we both started in August of 2018. Additionally, Tim’s insight, knowledge and past experiences of our school district and great community is a huge asset for KHS. Tim and Sue Higgins are diehard Bearcats through and through.”