GRAND ISLAND — Jack Dahlgren came out of the curve back in the pack. At the finish line, the pack saw only his back.

Turning in two personal-record times, the Kearney High senior swept the hurdle races Tuesday at the Heartland Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships in Grand Island.

Dahlgren won the 110-meter high hurdles pulling away, finishing in 14.12 seconds.

In the 300-meter intermediate hurdles, he had to run down the leaders to win with a time of 38.91 seconds. In the race, the top four finishers broke the 40-second barrier.

"Hurdles in Nebraska this year are crazy," Dahlgren said after leading the Kearney High boys to a third-place finish in the 12-team meet.

Both of Dahlgren's times Tuesday are the fastest in Class A this year.

"I'm really happy. but the job's not done yet. I have districts next week, then state. State's the main goal," he said.

The 300-meter intermediate hurdles were the bigger challenge. Running the curve midway through the race his step was off and he stuttered his stride going over a couple of them. That allowed several runners to move ahead of him.

"It was still the middle of the race, so I knew I still had a chance. I just tried to fight and I came out on top," he said. "I just kind of put my head down and went."

He edged Lincoln Pius X's JP Mattern by .06. Dash Bauman of Lincoln East was .80 behind Dahlgren. Bauman finished second, .40 behind Dahlgren.

"It was a good week of practice. We came in on the weekend and fine-tuned some things and I just felt good today," Dahlgren said.

Dahlgren was one of two gold medalists for the Bearcats. Pole vaulter Zack Watson cleared 14 feet to win the other gold medal with teammate Sam Nachtigal second, clearing 13-0.

Cole Brandt, second in the discus (164-4), and Taj Wilson, third in the triple jump (43-2½) was third in the triple jump.

In the 4x400 relay, the Kearney team of Evan Mathieu, Dompko, Zander Reuling and Ryan Meier finished second with 3:30.77.

Lincoln East won the team title, scoring 103 points. Lincoln Southwest was half a point behind the Spartans and Kearney netted 99 points. Grand Island was a distant fourth with 62 points.

In the girls' competition, Lincoln Southwest scored 111 points to claim the team trophy, followed by Lincoln East with 103 points, Lincoln Pius X with 78, Fremont with 70 and Kearney with 63.

Haidyn Skeen was the only winner for the Kearney girls, capturing the discus title with a throw of 129-0. Avery Franzen finished second in the shot put with a mark of of 40-0.