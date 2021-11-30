Kearney wrestling reloads with new head coach

“I wanted to be in a program where I have to grow into a spot not really where I’m already in the spot,” Heelan said. “I want to improve myself as much as possible. I feel that’s where I wanted to be the most.”

The Bearcats also return three other state qualifiers from last season. Seniors Cisco Rivas (132/138 pounds) and Tate Kuchera (170 pounds) expect to qualify in their weight class. Perry Swarm, a junior, is also looking to make his return for the third time.

“I’m very excited to get the season going with this team,” said Bauer, who has been the head coach at Lincoln Southeast since 2018. “We are returning some high-quality wrestlers, and I am looking at some upperclassman wrestlers who are ready to take a step forward. They aren’t just ready to get into the varsity lineup, but they’re ready to make an impact.”

After the Bearcats finish their dual against Hastings, they host their invitational on Saturday. Kearney will be put to the test in the first three tournaments. The Bearcats will compete at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic next week, followed by the Flatwater Fracas in Grand Island.

In Class A, Millard South is the reigning state champ and again could be the team to beat this year. However, there are plenty of Class A teams that could give the Bearcats a run for their money.

“Millard South is the defending state champs, and they are loaded,” Bauer said. “I believe they have three Division I signees, but they have two or three more up and coming and we’ll be right there. I’m also excited to hop in on GI, Lincoln East and Columbus. It is something I grew up in at Kearney High. We were rivalries back then, and I’m excited to hop in from a different aspect.”