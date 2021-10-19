 Skip to main content
Kearney Volleyball Club schedules tryouts
KEARNEY — The Kearney Volleyball Club tryouts will be Nov. 7 at Kearney High School.

Registration and uniform fitting for the 10U-14U age group begins at 12:15 p.m. with tryouts at 1 p.m. Registration and uniform fitting for the 15U-17U division begin at 2:15 p.m. with tryouts at 3 p.m.

Players must be preregisterd with the Great Plains Region of the USAV (greatplainsvolleyball.org). Additionally, there is a non-refundable cash tryout fee of $10.

For more information contact Jay Kuecker at jaykuecker@gmail.com or 308-627-1955.

