 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney swim teams splits duals with Lincoln teams
0 Comments
top story

Kearney swim teams splits duals with Lincoln teams

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — The Kearney swim teams split dual meets with Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln North Star on Tuesday.

The Kearney boys defeated North Star 226-111 but lost to Southwest 221-163. Kearney’s girls also beat North Star, 237-127, but lost to the Silver Hawks 218-170.

Kearney’s Ethan Kinney won the boys 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:02.53, while Callie Bartee won the girls 100-yard butterfly (1:04.41)

Kearney runner-ups included:

- The boys 200 medley relay (Kinney, Blake Parks, Alex Eifert, Logan Arnold), 1:43.10

- Aiden Grierson in the boys 200 frestyle (1:57.95).

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

- Arnold in the boys 50 freestyle (22.63) and 100 freestyle (49.85)..

- Olivia Paysen in the girls 1-meter diving.

- Ben Knoell in the boys 1-meter diving.

- Kinney in the boys 100 butterfly (53.27).

- Kay Lynn Trenkle in the girls 500 freestyle (5:52.06).

- Bartee in the girls 100 breaststroke (1:13.03).

- Parks in the boys 100 breaststroke (1:05.45).

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

American skater gives Olympic spot to friend

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News