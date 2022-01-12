Kearney swim teams splits duals with Lincoln teams

LINCOLN — The Kearney swim teams split dual meets with Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln North Star on Tuesday.
The Kearney boys defeated North Star 226-111 but lost to Southwest 221-163. Kearney’s girls also beat North Star, 237-127, but lost to the Silver Hawks 218-170.
Kearney’s Ethan Kinney won the boys 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:02.53, while Callie Bartee won the girls 100-yard butterfly (1:04.41)
Kearney runner-ups included:
- The boys 200 medley relay (Kinney, Blake Parks, Alex Eifert, Logan Arnold), 1:43.10
- Aiden Grierson in the boys 200 frestyle (1:57.95).
- Arnold in the boys 50 freestyle (22.63) and 100 freestyle (49.85)..
- Olivia Paysen in the girls 1-meter diving.
- Ben Knoell in the boys 1-meter diving.
- Kinney in the boys 100 butterfly (53.27).
- Kay Lynn Trenkle in the girls 500 freestyle (5:52.06).
- Bartee in the girls 100 breaststroke (1:13.03).
- Parks in the boys 100 breaststroke (1:05.45).