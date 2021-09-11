Kearney’s defense dominates North Platte’s triple option

KEARNEY — The Kearney High School football team had the formula of stopping North Platte’s triple-option play.
The Bearcats gave the Bulldogs their first loss of the year with a 42-14 victory on Friday. Kearney moves up to 2-1 on the season, bouncing back after a close loss to Omaha Burke.
The Bearcat defense continues to find ways to get their hands on the football. This time North Platte handed it to them. The Bulldogs fumbled three time in the first quarter, and two resulted in scoring drives for the Bearcats.
“If you win the turnover battle, your probability of winning the game goes way up,” KHS linebacker Parker Wise said. “That’s what we focus on. Unfortunately, we had one turnover on offense tonight, but you know we did our job on defense.”
Wise scored on the opening drive for the Bearcats on offense with a one-yard run. Then on defense he punched the ball out right when Bulldogs’ quarterback Caleb Tonkinson attempted to pitch it to Brock Roblee. The loose ball turned into a 48-yard scoop-and-score for D’Andre Ndugwa.
“I am hyped,” Ndugwa said. “That was probably one of the highlights of my football career. We’re only in the third week, and hopefully, we get to make more plays like that.”
Kearney’s defense held North Platte to 220 yards on the ground, which is below their average this season. They also kept their D-1 athlete Vince Genatone to 73 yards and a touchdown, which was late in the fourth quarter. Genatone did have a 77-yard kickoff run that would set up North Platte’s first touchdown late in the second quarter was a run by Tate Janas with five minutes left to play before halftime.
“Coach (Kyle) Peters and Coach (Brandon) Cool gave us jobs, like individual jobs, and if everyone did their job, we’re going to have this outcome,” Wise said. “Tonight everyone did their job, and that was the outcome.”
Riley Miller connected a pair of touchdown passes to Kaden Miller. Riley Miller threw for 232 yards, and Kaden Miller, for three straight games, led in receptions yards with 108 yards and two touchdowns. North Platte fell behind 28-0 by the end of the first quarter. Kearney ended the first half with a one-yard touchdown run by Chris Dutenhoffer, giving the Bearcats a 35-7 lead at the half.
North Platte did Kearney a favor by killing most of the clock in the third quarter. The Bulldogs would come up empty on a fourth down attempt to end the third. Dutenhoffer rushed his second rushing touchdown to put more damage on the Bulldogs.
“Kearney came out really well prepared,” North Platte’s coach Todd Rice said after the game. “They came out the aggressor, and we just didn’t respond very well, and we had those unfortunate turnovers and things kinda snowballed there. We’re trying to get to where they are in terms of being a veteran experienced-type team.”
Kearney will be back on the road to take on Millard West High School at 7 p.m. Friday. Millard West is coming off a 46-7 loss to Millard South.