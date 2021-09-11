Kearney’s defense dominates North Platte’s triple option

KEARNEY — The Kearney High School football team had the formula of stopping North Platte’s triple-option play.

The Bearcats gave the Bulldogs their first loss of the year with a 42-14 victory on Friday. Kearney moves up to 2-1 on the season, bouncing back after a close loss to Omaha Burke.

The Bearcat defense continues to find ways to get their hands on the football. This time North Platte handed it to them. The Bulldogs fumbled three time in the first quarter, and two resulted in scoring drives for the Bearcats.

“If you win the turnover battle, your probability of winning the game goes way up,” KHS linebacker Parker Wise said. “That’s what we focus on. Unfortunately, we had one turnover on offense tonight, but you know we did our job on defense.”

Wise scored on the opening drive for the Bearcats on offense with a one-yard run. Then on defense he punched the ball out right when Bulldogs’ quarterback Caleb Tonkinson attempted to pitch it to Brock Roblee. The loose ball turned into a 48-yard scoop-and-score for D’Andre Ndugwa.

“I am hyped,” Ndugwa said. “That was probably one of the highlights of my football career. We’re only in the third week, and hopefully, we get to make more plays like that.”