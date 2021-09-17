Kearney routed at home by Grand Island; mental errors continue to plague 'Cats

Kearney captured its first lead of the night after Tatum Rusher’s kill to make it 9-8 Kearney. Grand Island answered and took over the rest of the set with a 25-18 win. The third set was similar to the second.

Kearney played catch-up ball the entire night, but the Islanders remained aggressive. Grand Island clinched the sweep with a 25-17 victory.

Avery Franzen led the Bearcats with eight kills, and Analise Luke added six.

“We didn’t serve aggressively,” Anderson said. “We didn’t get them out of their system at all. They were in system the entire game, and they got the athletes that you can’t do that against. So they were putting the ball away. We were constantly scrambling, and I think that was the biggest difference, I think.”

The Bearcats will have the rest of the weekend to recover. Tuesday they go on the road against Lincoln High School. Sept. 25 they travel to Topeka, Kansas for the Seaman Invitational.

Anderson has work to do to get the Bearcats mentally focused for their next match.

“We talked about how we intend to isolate ourselves when we get down because we internalize when we’re making errors, and we’re not doing as well as we can,” he said. “We are more worried about ourselves making the next play instead of picking up a teammate and encouraging the teammate to make the next play, “ Anderson said.