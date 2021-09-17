Kearney routed at home by Grand Island; mental errors continue to plague 'Cats

KEARNEY — The Kearney High School volleyball team was present, but didn’t quite show up in Thursday’s match with Grand Island High.
Just when things were going right for the Bearcats after getting back to .500 and picking up a road win over Columbus on Tuesday, the Bearcats fell flat to the Islanders with a 3-0 sweep, dropping the Bearcats to 7-7.
“They brought it. They came to play. They were aggressive. They were disciplined, and we weren’t,” KHS coach Theison Anderson said. “Kudos to Coach (Marcus ) Ehrke. He’s always got them in a good place. They’ve got some good athletes. We just mentally weren’t here.”
Kearney was in a deep hole in the first set that resulted in the Islanders taking set one with a 25-12 win. Before the second set, Anderson gave his Cats a wake-up call.
“I just said that they’ve got to be mentally present,” Anderson said. “I felt like they were completely disengaged. They weren’t here and weren’t ready to play. I don’t know if they expected to walk in and get an easy sweep. I don’t know if they were more worried about what they are doing this weekend, but they weren’t here.”
Kearney started to get going in the second set. While Grand Island still was in control, the Bearcats were not too far off, only able to tie the game and make a back-and-forth game.
Kearney captured its first lead of the night after Tatum Rusher’s kill to make it 9-8 Kearney. Grand Island answered and took over the rest of the set with a 25-18 win. The third set was similar to the second.
Kearney played catch-up ball the entire night, but the Islanders remained aggressive. Grand Island clinched the sweep with a 25-17 victory.
Avery Franzen led the Bearcats with eight kills, and Analise Luke added six.
“We didn’t serve aggressively,” Anderson said. “We didn’t get them out of their system at all. They were in system the entire game, and they got the athletes that you can’t do that against. So they were putting the ball away. We were constantly scrambling, and I think that was the biggest difference, I think.”
The Bearcats will have the rest of the weekend to recover. Tuesday they go on the road against Lincoln High School. Sept. 25 they travel to Topeka, Kansas for the Seaman Invitational.
Anderson has work to do to get the Bearcats mentally focused for their next match.
“We talked about how we intend to isolate ourselves when we get down because we internalize when we’re making errors, and we’re not doing as well as we can,” he said. “We are more worried about ourselves making the next play instead of picking up a teammate and encouraging the teammate to make the next play, “ Anderson said.