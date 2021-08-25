Kearney region's tennis teams loaded with state tourney experience

KEARNEY — Tennis was a young man’s sport for Hub Territory teams last year.
Every team — Kearney High in Class A, Kearney Catholic, Holdrege and Lexington in Class B — returns the bulk of last year’s state tournament entries.
KHS graduated two players from last year’s team that finished sixth at the state meet. The other three teams graduated one each.
While the Bearcats lost the most, they also brought home the most hardware last year.
Sophomore Asher Saulsbury capped his freshman year with a fourth-place finish at No. 2 singles.
Junior Sam Rademacher also brought home a fourth-place medal, playing No. 1 doubles with senior Charles Brockmeier.
Senior Jackson Bokenkamp also played doubles with a senior, Carter Goff, and they finished seventh at No. 2 doubles.
Quinten Shaffer, now a senior, played No. 1 singles for the Bearcats but did not place at state.
In Class B, KCHS returns five players from a team that tied for ninth place at state. That senior was Blake Thiele, who teamed with Kade Schrock, now a senior, to finish fourth at No. 1 doubles.
Other players back for the Stars are senior Dillon Beachy (No. 1 singles), senior Matthew Eschenbrenner (No. 2 singles), senior Creighton Sharp (No. 2 doubles) and junior Jacob Isaackson (No. 2 doubles).
Lexington junior Greysen Strauss finished eighth at No. 2 singles to lead the Minutemen to a tie for 13th place at state. Others returning from last year’s state tournament team are Agustin LopezIbarra and Dru Truax at No. 1 doubles and senior Ethan Mins and junior Christopher Swartz from No. 2 doubles. Both doubles team won one match at state last year.
Holdrege returns its No. 2 doubles team of junior Jaxson Karn and senior Hunter Ness, who finished seventh and led the Dusters to a ninth-place finish.
Also back are No. 2 singles player, senior Chance Aldama, and the No. 1 doubles team of junior Malachi Connell and senior Hayden Wiese.