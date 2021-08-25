Kearney region's tennis teams loaded with state tourney experience

KEARNEY — Tennis was a young man’s sport for Hub Territory teams last year.

Every team — Kearney High in Class A, Kearney Catholic, Holdrege and Lexington in Class B — returns the bulk of last year’s state tournament entries.

KHS graduated two players from last year’s team that finished sixth at the state meet. The other three teams graduated one each.

While the Bearcats lost the most, they also brought home the most hardware last year.

Sophomore Asher Saulsbury capped his freshman year with a fourth-place finish at No. 2 singles.

Junior Sam Rademacher also brought home a fourth-place medal, playing No. 1 doubles with senior Charles Brockmeier.

Senior Jackson Bokenkamp also played doubles with a senior, Carter Goff, and they finished seventh at No. 2 doubles.

Quinten Shaffer, now a senior, played No. 1 singles for the Bearcats but did not place at state.

In Class B, KCHS returns five players from a team that tied for ninth place at state. That senior was Blake Thiele, who teamed with Kade Schrock, now a senior, to finish fourth at No. 1 doubles.