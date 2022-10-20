Kearney ready for "playoff-type atmosphere" at Norfolk

KEARNEY — Going into the last football game of the regular season, the Kearney Bearcats are 6-2 and third in Class A District 3, putting them in solid position for the upcoming state playoffs.

It’s next opponent, the Norfolk Panthers are 5-3 and fourth in the district, needing a win Friday to remove themselves from the bubble.

“They’re going to have more enthusiasm and excitement because they’re trying to find a better seed in the playoffs,” Kearney High coach Brandon Cool said. “It’s going to be a playoff-type atmosphere which is exactly what you want headed into the playoffs, as well as keeping guys healthy.”

Cool describes Norfolk as a “sleeper team” because of the number of returning starters and the improvement from last season’s team.

Norfolk’s offense is helmed by a multi-faceted rushing attack and a kinetic quarterback-receiver duo. Quarterback Kaden Ternus has thrown nine touchdown passes this season, four to senior standout wide receiver Jacob Licking.

“You have to know where he’s at,” Cool said. “They’re going to move receivers around and you have to get some pressure on the quarterback. They like to roll out and get some one-on-one matchups with the receivers.”

The running game has three featured ball carriers. Rowdy Bauer is the standout, averaging a team-high 42 yards-per-game and four rushing touchdowns with two receiving touchdowns as well.

Bauer is spelled by Payson Owen, who is the leading carrier on the team with three touchdowns of his own. Hunter Waldow is also a capable back, averaging 4.5 yards per carry with a 55-yard touchdown under his belt.

“We have to be diligent on first down because they can go into the two-back or three-back stuff and get you for those short-yardage situations,” Cool said. “We’re going to have to be dynamic on both sides of the ball on first down.”

The Panthers like to switch up their defensive front with multiple looks, leading opponents to use shifts and motions to match what personnel the Panthers show.

The Panthers have sacked opposing quarterbacks 11 times, with three players totaling three sacks of their own. Jackson Bos leads the pass rush with an astonishing 20 quarterback hurries on the season.

The defense has forced eight turnovers as well, with five interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

With the playoffs looming, both teams will have an important juncture Friday to provide key experience for the large atmospheres approaching.