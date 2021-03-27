Kearney Hub Wrestler of the Year: With season canceled in Colorado, Beau Hostler found a home at KHS

KEARNEY — Beau Hostler was hardly a familiar face on the Kearney High wrestling team.
He didn’t enroll at KHS until three days before wrestling practice started. Yet, he found a place in the lineup and, eventually, into the state tournament 145-pound finals, There, he lost a 2-1 decision to Grand Island’s Brody Arrants that kept him from his ultimate goal — a state championship.
Getting a chance to compete for that gold medal was behind the senior’s move to Kearney from Broomfield, Colorado.
The state of Colorado, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, was taking a cautious approach to wrestling. Boulder County, which includes Broomfield, already had canceled the high school wrestling season.
That was a setback for Hostler, who had been a state runner-up in 2020.
“At the time, we didn’t think we were (going to wrestle) in Colorado. And my dad and uncle both wrestled at Kearney High School, so that’s what led me here,” Hostler said.
His uncle, Jerry Thomas, is in the Kearney High Hall of Fame and a three-time state champion for the Bearcats.
KHS coach Ty Swarm welcomed the newcomer and nearly hit the jackpot as Hostler went 34-6 and finished second at state. Because of his efforts Hostler, who was one of four Hub Territory wrestlers who reached the state championship match but settled for a silver medal, has been selected as the Hub Territory Wrestler of the Year.
“I wish he would have finished it off in the finals, but that didn’t go his way,” Swarm said. “But I think the story for him is one of taking a risk to make a move to where he doesn’t know anybody with the team or the school, and really gels with our team throughout the season.”
Swarm said Hostler developed into a team leader became a good leader and a stable person to have in the middle of the lineup.
“The most important thing that I will remember was his approach to how he did things,” Swarm said. “He shook all the coaches’ hands after every practice just for being there for him. ... And that wasn’t just one practice, it was every single practice.”
Hostler’s debut with the Bearcats wasn’t memorable. He finished fourth at the Kearney High Invitational, losing to a North Platte wrestler and to Arrants.
From there, things only got better.
“When he showed up, he had not been to school yet because their school districts was pretty strict on the return policies and where all of our kids had been in school for nine weeks, he’s been doing online schooling,” Swarm said. “So he went from sitting around the house to the full day of school. ... And he needed to lose about 13 pounds in a couple weeks just to get down to a weight he would be ready to wrestle.”
That shock to his system contributed to Hostler’s slow start the first month of the season, Swarm said.
He did win the Holdrege Invitational the following week and beat a couple of returning state medalists in the Flatwarter Fracas. But it was toward the end of the season where Hostler took the next big step, winning the Garden City, Kan., Invitational.
A win over Arrants followed in a dual meet and then a district championship.
In the state tournament bracket, Hostler landed on the side away from Arrants, but he was on the side with Millard South’s Tyler Antoniak, the defending state champion. The semifinal match gave Hostler his biggest win of the year as he prevailed in overtime.
“I saw him earlier in the year ... and I obviously knew his background,” Hostler said, “I just wanted to attack him head-on. I assumed he hasn’t been in the third (period) throughout the year so I just keep pushing the pace all throughout the match eventually he’ll break.”
The rematch with Arrants resulted in a decisive late penalty point as Hostler was called for fleeing the mat.
While Hostler didn’t achieve his ultimate goal, he came away with valuable life experiences.
“The work ethic, the coaching staff and then my teammates were very, very different here than in Colorado. ... The coaching staff had a lot of college wrestlers and a lot of them qualified for Nationals and became All-Americans,” Hostler said. “And my teammates were actual teammates who really supported me here and I made lifelong friends. They forced us to work extremely hard and push each other.”
Hostler already has started working his way onto the UNK squad. His KHS ties have helped him get to know Lopers Teontae Wilson, Nick James and Lee Herrington and he’s been working with coaches Dalton Jensen and Andrew Sorensen.
He’s also has started down his academic path by studying for a pilot’s license.
“I’ve always found planes interesting . ... My main goal and I grew up to become a commercial pilot, which led me to UNK. They have a great aviation program,” he said.