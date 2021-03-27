Kearney Hub Wrestler of the Year: With season canceled in Colorado, Beau Hostler found a home at KHS

“I wish he would have finished it off in the finals, but that didn’t go his way,” Swarm said. “But I think the story for him is one of taking a risk to make a move to where he doesn’t know anybody with the team or the school, and really gels with our team throughout the season.”

Swarm said Hostler developed into a team leader became a good leader and a stable person to have in the middle of the lineup.

“The most important thing that I will remember was his approach to how he did things,” Swarm said. “He shook all the coaches’ hands after every practice just for being there for him. ... And that wasn’t just one practice, it was every single practice.”

Hostler’s debut with the Bearcats wasn’t memorable. He finished fourth at the Kearney High Invitational, losing to a North Platte wrestler and to Arrants.

From there, things only got better.