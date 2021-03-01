Kearney High's offensive woes lead to district tournament loss to Elkhorn South

Preston Pearson, one of the five seniors who played their last game in a Kearney uniform, had a strong performance as he led the Bearcats with 17 points.

Will Vanderbeek got into foul trouble early, which kept him grounded and the 6-foot-7 junior settled for seven points. The Bearcats only made three three-pointers in the game.

As the season ended too soon for the Bearcats, Beranek reflected on this season and the five seniors. He mentioned that Kearney was one of the four schools to finish with a winning record for the last six seasons, including this year, as they finished with a 13-9 record.

While they will lose five guys, Beranek will return some key guys next year, including the big man Vanderbeek.

“That is something to hang your hat on,” Beranek said. “Now we have got to figure out how we could finish the season somewhere around Prep, Central and Bellevue West. We will figure it out.

“For our seniors, it’s not coach talk. They worked. They love to work, and they are going to be successful whatever they choose to do. They come to practice every day and give it their best. They have got a ton of heart, and that’s why it was so disappointing that we weren’t able to pull it out today because these guys like to play, and they like to be together.”