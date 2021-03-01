Kearney High's offensive woes lead to district tournament loss to Elkhorn South

KEARNEY — All year, shooting was not much of an issue for the Kearney High boys basketball team. Until Saturday’s A-3 District semifinals.
A poor-shooting night led to a 69-38 loss to Elkhorn South. The Storm advance to the finals, while the Bearcats’ season has come to an end.
While the Bearcats tried to get their offense going, the Storm already had put up enough points to get a double-digit lead. The Bearcats were outscored 17-6 to end the second quarter, trailing 29-14 at halftime.
“They played with a lot of energy today,” KHS coach Drake Beranek said. “We missed a few shots. They took advantage of that. Then offensive transition, for sure, they went out and made a couple of easy ones. They had answers for our guys. (We) wish we were able to pick something up from them.”
Already in a deep hole, Kearney showed a little bit of fight in the third quarter as they went on a 7-0 run and put up 15 points total. Yet, they were still down by 20, and Elkhorn South didn’t slow down.
The Storm posted 26 points in the fourth quarter alone, while Kearney settled for nine.
Three players from Elkhorn South finished in double figures, with Nate Hoesing leading the way with 16 points. Brian Kardell added 15 and Chase Anderson picked up 11 points.
Preston Pearson, one of the five seniors who played their last game in a Kearney uniform, had a strong performance as he led the Bearcats with 17 points.
Will Vanderbeek got into foul trouble early, which kept him grounded and the 6-foot-7 junior settled for seven points. The Bearcats only made three three-pointers in the game.
As the season ended too soon for the Bearcats, Beranek reflected on this season and the five seniors. He mentioned that Kearney was one of the four schools to finish with a winning record for the last six seasons, including this year, as they finished with a 13-9 record.
While they will lose five guys, Beranek will return some key guys next year, including the big man Vanderbeek.
“That is something to hang your hat on,” Beranek said. “Now we have got to figure out how we could finish the season somewhere around Prep, Central and Bellevue West. We will figure it out.
“For our seniors, it’s not coach talk. They worked. They love to work, and they are going to be successful whatever they choose to do. They come to practice every day and give it their best. They have got a ton of heart, and that’s why it was so disappointing that we weren’t able to pull it out today because these guys like to play, and they like to be together.”
Elkhorn South takes on top seed Creighton Prep in the district finals tonight.
Elkhorn South 69, KHS 38
Score by Quarters
Elkhorn South12 17 14 26 — 69
Kearney High8 6 15 9 — 38
Elkhorn South: Nate Hoesing 16, Brian Kardell 15, Chase Anderson 11, Reid Nelson 8, Derek Merwick 6, Parker Spann 5, Carson Chochon 3, Joey Falk 3, Alec Noonan 2.
Kearney: Preston Pearson 17, Will Vanderbeek 7, Jack Johnson 5, Jack Dahlgren 4, Kaden Miller 3, Easton Bruce 2.