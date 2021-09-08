Kearney High's mental errors causing losing streak; area volleyball roundup

KEARNEY — The Kearney High volleyball team has been living in the dog house for the last two weeks.
On Tuesday, the Bearcats continued their losing slump, now at five games, after falling to Fremont 3-1.
Kearney coach Theison believes mental erros have led to the losing streak.
Kearney (3-5) entered Tuesday’s match with 95 attack errors, 59 serving errors, 39 receiving errors and nine digging errors. Despite those numbers, the Bearcats have stayed competitive while coming from behind.
“I told the girls all the time that we fight and never give up,” Anderson said. “We are gritty and compete hard. It’s the same story different game. We just have to eliminate mental errors.”
The Tigers had already picked up a 2-0 lead (25-23, 25-20) and were on the verge of a clean sweep, which could’ve been Kearney’s third sweep in the last five losses, before Kearney rallied in the third set after picking up a 10-4 lead.
The Tigers cut the lead to two, then tied it at 21 when Karney’s Tatum Rusher and Avery Franzen landed two straight kills. Then a dig by Karsyn Worley set up the final point for Kearney beating the Tigers in the third set (25-22).
It was back-and-forth in set No. 4 with both teams leading by as many as three points. Analise Luke smashed two straight kills and an ace to help tie the game at 24, but the Tigers claimed the final two points to clinch the set and the win.
Kearney had a hard time stopping Fremont’s top hitter, Grace Williams, who finished the night with 11 kills and two blocks.
“They served phenomenally,” Anderson said. “They are aggressive, and they have big athletes. They have an incredible middle. She had a phenomenal game, and they didn’t make errors.”
Luke finished the night with 10 kills and four aces. Franzen led the Bearcats with 11 kills and two blocks.
Kearney will host its home invitational Saturday, which will begin at 9 a.m. Other teams in attendance will be Grand Island Northwest, Grand Island Senior High, Gretna and North Platte. The Bearcats faced Northwest on Sept. 2, losing 3-1 in the middle of their losing streak. Anderson hopes the Bearcats could get back on track at the invitational.
“We just have to find a way, and there’s not a way to explain it,” he said. “We have to be disciplined at practice and make sure we are taking good reps and not taking plays off so that we can carry that over to our game.
“We’re just going to go to every game assuming we’re going to win. We’re going to go battle with every team, and we’re going to take care of our side of the court, and speaking about the errors, we’re going to clean them up and get some Ws.”
Other volleyball scores from the area include:
- Amherst swept Bertrand 25-21, 25-18, 26-24. For Bertrand, Johanna Ford and Sadie Maloley had 11 kills each. Jordan Hilmer had a team-leading three ace serves and four blocks.
- Loomis’ Sabrina Schemper and Hanna Stewart had nine kills each and Schemper had four blocks in the Wolves’ victory 18-25, 25-15, 25-20 win over Arapahoe. Stewart had seven kills in a 25-20, 25-21 loss to Maywood/Hayes Center.
- Jolee Ryan nailed 20 kills and had two blocks to lead Overton to a 21-25, 25-12, 25-18 win over Axtell at the Axtell Triangular. Blair Brennan added seven kills.
- S-E-M stayed undefeated with a 25-21, 19-25, 28-26 win over previously undefeated Overton. For Overton, Jolee Ryan had 13 kills and Kenzie Scheele had eight. Ryan and Natalie Wood had five ace serves apiece.
- Dru Niemack had 12 kills and Makenna Willis had seven ace serves to lead Shelton to a 25-11, 25-11, 25-9 win over Palmer.