Kearney High's mental errors causing losing streak; area volleyball roundup

KEARNEY — The Kearney High volleyball team has been living in the dog house for the last two weeks.

On Tuesday, the Bearcats continued their losing slump, now at five games, after falling to Fremont 3-1.

Kearney coach Theison believes mental erros have led to the losing streak.

Kearney (3-5) entered Tuesday’s match with 95 attack errors, 59 serving errors, 39 receiving errors and nine digging errors. Despite those numbers, the Bearcats have stayed competitive while coming from behind.

“I told the girls all the time that we fight and never give up,” Anderson said. “We are gritty and compete hard. It’s the same story different game. We just have to eliminate mental errors.”

The Tigers had already picked up a 2-0 lead (25-23, 25-20) and were on the verge of a clean sweep, which could’ve been Kearney’s third sweep in the last five losses, before Kearney rallied in the third set after picking up a 10-4 lead.

The Tigers cut the lead to two, then tied it at 21 when Karney’s Tatum Rusher and Avery Franzen landed two straight kills. Then a dig by Karsyn Worley set up the final point for Kearney beating the Tigers in the third set (25-22).