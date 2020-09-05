Kearney High's Betsey Lewis fourth at Grand Island golf invitational

GRAND ISLAND — Kearney High School’s Betsey Lewis finished fourth individually and the KHS team took fifth in the Grand Island Invitational.
Lewis carded a 74 to finish six strokes behind Lincoln Pius X’s Nicole Kolbas. Lewis, Lincoln East’s Kaitlyn Dumler and North Platte’s Baylee Lewis and Karsen Morrison each shot 74 with placings determined by a scorecard “playoff.”
In the team race, North Platte took first with a four-player score of 316. Lincoln Pius X was second with a 327.
Kearney shot a 348 with Sydney Petersen shooting an 89, Alex Mahalek a 92, and Eve Edwards and Hannah Lydiatt 93s.
Grand Island Invite
Team Scores
1, North Platte 316. 2, Lincoln Pius X 327. 3, Lincoln Southwest 330. 4, Lincoln East 333. 5, Kearney 348. 6, Lincoln Southeast 354. 7, Columbus 369. 8, Grand Island 381. 9, Beatrice 400. 10, Hastings 405. 11, Norfolk 415. 12, Fremont 424.
Top 15 Individuals
1, Nicole Kolbas, LPX, 68. 2, Kaitlyn Dumler, LE, 74. 3, Baylee Steele, NP, 74. 4, Betsey Lewis, K, 74. 5, Karsen Morrison, NP, 74. 6, Maya Lashley, NP, 75. 7, Tatum Terwilliger, LSW, 75. 8, Ansley Sothan, LSE, 79. 9, Elly Johnson, LE, 82. 10, Claire Lilldeahl, LPX, 82. 11, Elly Honnens, LE, 83. 12, Sadie Steele, LSW, 83. 13, Adalia Maiyo, LSE, 14, Sarah Lasso, COL, 84. 15, Lauren Ball, LSW, 86.
