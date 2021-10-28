Kearney High's Bearcats gets second chance at Storm

ELKHORN — A lot of football teams don’t like having to face their opponent twice in a season, especially in a two-week period. For coach Brandon Cool and his Kearney High football team, it comes across as another chance to avenge that loss, but for higher stakes.
The Bearcats (4-5) hold the 13th seed of the Class A State football playoffs. After going through a gauntlet of a schedule and losing some tight ball games, Cool hopes to benefit from those close losses and make an attempt to another state title run.
“We’re really excited about getting the opportunity to play in the state playoffs,” Cool said. “We’re hoping with all our game experience from the regular season allows us to gather the troops and go make a run in the state football playoffs.”
Two weeks ago, the Bearcats lost to the Storm 21-7. While the Storm led the whole way in a low-scoring affair, the Bearcats left some points on the board when in positions to score. Now, something the Bearcats cannot afford.
“You’re trying to organize your team on what kind of adjustments made from week eight’s game through the playoffs game,” Cool said. “We’ve got to do a better job getting off the field defensively. They got away from us a couple of times on second and long and third and long, and got first downs and fixed in some drives. I think we dropped five or six footballs, so when we have the opportunity to catch the football to get first downs, you have to do that. Then, we left points on the field. We drove there in the first quarter, and we missed a field goal, and those three points could make a big difference in the football game.”
The Storm has the home-field advantage, but the Bearcats are no stranger to playing in their territory. Last season, they played them twice at Elkhorn and lost in the state semifinals to the Storm 10-3.
“We played at Elkhorn South twice last season, so most of the guys playing here on Friday night have that experience,” Cool said. “Anytime you go to someone else’s domain, you better have everything in all cylinders. Hopefully we have an extra step in our game, trying to refresh our kids after big road victory last week. “
The winner of Friday’s game will advance to the second round next week and face the winner of the Gretna-Lincoln East game.