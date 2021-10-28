Kearney High's Bearcats gets second chance at Storm

ELKHORN — A lot of football teams don’t like having to face their opponent twice in a season, especially in a two-week period. For coach Brandon Cool and his Kearney High football team, it comes across as another chance to avenge that loss, but for higher stakes.

The Bearcats (4-5) hold the 13th seed of the Class A State football playoffs. After going through a gauntlet of a schedule and losing some tight ball games, Cool hopes to benefit from those close losses and make an attempt to another state title run.

“We’re really excited about getting the opportunity to play in the state playoffs,” Cool said. “We’re hoping with all our game experience from the regular season allows us to gather the troops and go make a run in the state football playoffs.”

Two weeks ago, the Bearcats lost to the Storm 21-7. While the Storm led the whole way in a low-scoring affair, the Bearcats left some points on the board when in positions to score. Now, something the Bearcats cannot afford.