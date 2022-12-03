Kearney High wrestling places fifth at home invite

KEARNEY — The Kearney High Bearcats finished in the middle of the pack at the Kearney High Invitational on Saturday, placing fifth of the 11 teams, but helped put on a show for their home fans with seven podium finishers.

Among the 11 teams were schools from Missouri and Texas, and top competitors in-state like meet winner Lincoln East. Kearney finished with 113.0 points.

The Bearcats won duels against Klein, Texas, and Hastings on Friday, putting the weekend as a success for Kearney coach Ryan Bauer.

"Those teams are really good, they traveled here for a reason," Bauer said. "It was a great start for the season, it helps momentum,"

Tavean Miller and Perry Swarm came closest to the crown, both finishing as the runner-up.

The 113-pound Miller had a strong start, pinning Creighton Prep's Teagan Benson after 1 minute, 36 seconds. An escape in overtime against North Platte's Tyler Haneborg sent him off a 3-2 winner to the final, where he would find another low-scoring affair.

Lincoln East's Scottie Meier's second-period reversal was all the scoring there was in the 2-0 final.

"We knew it would be close against a quality kid, we have to figure out how to score points," Bauer said.

Swarm had a more grueling route to the final. He won five matches to get to the last stage, winning every way possible: fall, technical fall, major decision and decision.

Lincoln East's Westin Sherlock won by 5-1 decision to win the 143-pound crown.

"Swarm had great confidence, you can tell he's a senior and he's done this," Bauer said. "He competed through all his positions and I'm excited to see him challenge the rest of the way,"

Kearney's Jack Sponenburg (103 pounds) and Jackson Lavene (126) finished third.

Lavene won his first three rounds by fall, before losing on a 5-4 decision, and then winning by fall in his ultimate match.

Sponenburg lost one match on a 10-7 decision, and won three on a fall, technical fall and decision. The match was Sponenburg's first at the varsity level, marking an impressive debut.

Taj Wilson, Kaedun Goodman, and Seth Philippi all ended in fourth, with Philippi losing his third-place match on a last-second escape. The group's performances led the day for the middle and upper weights.

"For that group it's important that they saw what varsity looked like," Bauer said. "Now we'll have more individual things to work on after having mostly team stuff to work on. The goal is that you can correct those so if you're in that position in future weeks you know what to do,"

The Bearcats hope to put that experience to use and improve again at the Council Bluffs Classic in Iowa this weekend.