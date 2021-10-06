 Skip to main content
Kearney High wins five-set nail biter, takes one match to 37-35, over Norfolk; volleyball roundup
Kearney High wins five-set nail biter, takes one match to 37-35, over Norfolk; volleyball roundup

NORFOLK — Kearney High rallied from an 0-2 deficit to beat Norfolk Tuesday night in a volleyball match that included a 37-35 victory in the fourth set.

Norfolk won the first set 28-26 to set the tone for the night. The Panthers also won the second set, 25-21, before Kearney came back to win 25-18, 37-35, 15-7.

A trio of Bearcats finished with double-digit kills: Avery Franzen had 19, Tatum RUsher had 14 and Analise Luke had 12.

Luke also played a part in seven blocks while Rusher hit .300 with 32 digs.

Karsyn Worley finished with a team-high 33 digs.

- Kearney Catholic’s Ashley Keck continues to carve up opposing defense, tallying 19 kills in a 25-17, 25-13, 25-22 sweep of Class A North Platte.

Keck also had four ace serves while Callie Squiers had two aces, four blocks and 27 set assists.

Kearney Catholic improved to 23-2 on the year while North Platte slipped to 4-24.

- Sadie Maloley had 10 kills, Emma Brown had three ace serves and Jordan Hilmer had two aces to lead Bertrand to a 25-11, 25-12 win over Wilcox-Hildreth. Johanna Ford added seven kills and two blocks.

The Vikings then lost to Ansley/Litchfield 22-25, 25-19, 25-22 in spite of 12 kills by Maloley and five ace serves from Ford.

- Minden had a balanced attack with Mattie Kamery scoring eight kills and Sloane Beck seven, but it wasn’t enough as Superior claimed a 25-14, 25-23, 25-23 victory. Halle Space had four ace serves for the Whippets.

- Overton’s JoLee Ryan had 14 kills and Kenzie Scheele had eight as the Eagles defeated Gibbon 25-6, 25-11, 25-1.

