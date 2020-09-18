Kearney High vs Grand Island football game canceled - again

For Kearney, that filled a spot left open when Omaha Public Schools opted to sit out the fall athletic seasons.

By starting the playoffs the last week of the regular season, Class A will keep its playoff schedule of playing on Friday nights for the four weeks leading up to the playoffs. Cool said he would rather have seen the NSAA revert to the schedule where teams play every six days.

“At the end of the day we’re going to support the NSAA. They have tough decisions to make,” he said.

Those decisions are being made more difficult by the coronavirus pandemic and the cancellations and postponements teams are working around. Kearney (0-2) is one of those teams. The Bearcats are in the second week of their own quarantine and has yet to play a game that was on the original schedule.

“There’s nothing wrong with bringing everybody into the playoffs...but there is no reason why we would have to drop Week Nine,” Cool said. “When this whole season started it was one of those things where the goal of the NSAA was to get as many football games as possible for all of the teams. For us to delete Week Nine, especially since we play Grand Island, it was disappointing for us to see.”