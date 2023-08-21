KEARNEY — A year ago the Kearney Bearcats volleyball team finished just below .500 with a 17-19 record. Now, in coach Theison Anderson's third year, the team is ready to take that next step.

"We believe that we have the athletes to be .500 or plus," Anderson said. "We certainly have the potential to win 20-plus games. The thing we're working on most is consistency, and I've definitely seen growth in consistency, but we have a ways to go to get to where I want them to be."

Consistency for the Bearcats is constant communication, maintaining the same energy throughout the match, and taking care of the little details.

With a team that remained competitive against some of the state's tough competition, but had trouble finishing the deal, those margins represent the key to success.

"Being low in stops on defense, being on time our block, freezing on contact in serve receive. Things like that go a long way for us," Anderson said. "I've been pushing them pretty hard to do those things, and I'm proud of what I've seen so far,"

Kearney returns the strength of their team, the towering middles of 6-foot, 2-inch junior Sophie Vanderbeek and six-foot senior Addy Helmbrecht.

They bring the experienced block to the table, and have secured their spots with their benchmark consistency.

Every other position is open for competition. Senior Paige Mailahn's athleticism and strength has made her a strong candidate for outside hitter, and fellow senior Halli Clark is well within the mix as setter.

In a talented sophomore class, Sadie Luke has been impressing with consistency as a libero, Sophie Glandt's athleticism has shone as an outside and middle hitter and Merrick Bruce has been making full use of her practice time as a serving and defensive specialist.

"I've really been encouraged by our underclassmen," Anderson said. "Of course I love having six seniors on the team, but I've been encouraged by how much they've bought in to everything that we do and the energy they bring o practice every day. I can tell that they want these spots and I'm excited to see how much more growth we'll see,"

Freshman Lena Arnold has been impressive as a setter and has emerged among the best at the position.

"They have people right on their tails," Anderson said. "It's a daily battle in practice to who's going to secure each spot and I've told them in practice that every position is open and has somebody fighting for that spot. They know they have to bring their A-game every day,"

Kearney won its first two exhibition games, getting 2-0 sweeps against both North Platte and Broken Bow.

The Bearcats open their season at home Thursday against Lincoln North Star.