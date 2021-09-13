Kearney High volleyball goes 3-1 in home invitational

KEARNEY — Head coach Theison Anderson hosted his first home invitational on Saturday, which was needed for his Kearney High volleyball team.
The Bearcats finished the Kearney Invitational with a 3-1 record and finishing second behind Gretna. The tournament put the Bearcats on the right track as they are now back at 6-6.
It also gave Anderson a taste of what’s to come when the postseason comes around.
“It was a competitive tournament,” Anderson said. “Gretna is a phenomenal team, so it’s nice to be able to get somebody from out east that kind of competes on a daily basis against teams like that.”
The Bearcats went on an impressive start sweeping the first three teams.
Kearney opened the tournament against Grand Island. In the first set, it almost looked as if the Islanders were in control after leading as high as six points. Kearney stood their ground while coming from behind. Kearney put up three straight points to lead 25-23. The Bearcats dominated the next set with a 25-14 lead. Kearney then would face Grand Island Northwest as it remained tight in both ends, but the Bearcats remained in control and took the win in the 25-19 first set and 25-21 in the second set.
Kearney returned to the court later in the afternoon to face North Platte. It was all Bearcats as they took the first set 25-4. The Bulldogs made it a competitive game in set No. 2. North Platte even captured a 19-16 lead before Kearney came through in the end with a 25-20.
“I’m super proud the way our girls played,” Anderson said. “Our focus this entire week was eliminating some of those errors that have been hurting us, and I thought we did and that was the biggest difference between how we’ve been playing and how we played today.”
With momentum on their side, Kearney faced Gretna in the championship round. Unfortunately, Gretna was too much to handle.
The Dragons swept the Bearcats, 25-12, 25-14, claiming the invitational title. Gretna’s victory marked Mike Brandon’s 400th career as a head coach. Skylar McCune of Gretna was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.
”He’s a phenomenal coach, phenomenal guy and very deserving of the 400th win,” Anderson said about Brandon. “Gretna is always a competitive program. I wish them the best of luck this season.”
Aubrey Franzen led the Bearcats with 22 total kills. Analise Luke followed with 19 kills and led with five aces. Karsyn Worley picked up 52 digs on the defensive side. Her game-high was 16 against Grand Island. Anderson wants to see consistency for the rest of the season.
“I think that’s our biggest key when we are consistent when we are in the system, and we are playing clean volleyball, we’re tough to defend,” Anderson said.
The Bearcats are back on the road on Tuesday as they travel to Columbus High School. The first serve is 6:30 p.m.