Kearney High volleyball goes 3-1 in home invitational

KEARNEY — Head coach Theison Anderson hosted his first home invitational on Saturday, which was needed for his Kearney High volleyball team.

The Bearcats finished the Kearney Invitational with a 3-1 record and finishing second behind Gretna. The tournament put the Bearcats on the right track as they are now back at 6-6.

It also gave Anderson a taste of what’s to come when the postseason comes around.

“It was a competitive tournament,” Anderson said. “Gretna is a phenomenal team, so it’s nice to be able to get somebody from out east that kind of competes on a daily basis against teams like that.”

The Bearcats went on an impressive start sweeping the first three teams.

Kearney opened the tournament against Grand Island. In the first set, it almost looked as if the Islanders were in control after leading as high as six points. Kearney stood their ground while coming from behind. Kearney put up three straight points to lead 25-23. The Bearcats dominated the next set with a 25-14 lead. Kearney then would face Grand Island Northwest as it remained tight in both ends, but the Bearcats remained in control and took the win in the 25-19 first set and 25-21 in the second set.

