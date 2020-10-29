Kearney High travels to Gretna for first-ever game with Dragons

KEARNEY — Kearney High school football coach Brandon Cool says whenever the eighth and ninth seeds in the Class A playoffs get together, you can expect a great game.

On Friday, Cool’s ninth-seeded Bearcats travel to play the eighth-seeded Gretna Dragons in a game that has plenty of potential to be exciting.

“This a great matchup, two teams that have never played each other. Two teams that are going to have to jockey for position on what the opponent’s going to do offensively, defensively and special teams,” Cool said.

That chess match between the coaching staffs will be an interesting one. Cool and Gretna coach Mike Kayl have never met. Kayl has been at Gretna for two years, so Cool doesn’t know what to expect from the other side of the field. But he knows what his coaching staff has to do.

“You’re going to have to make adjustments early in the first quarter and in first half,” he said. “You don’t know what their philosophy is on certain downs and down and distances. You don’t know what their philosophy is versus formations. You don’t know how they’re going to try to defend you on your own personal formations. So you’re going to have to have a wide variety of things in your arsenal, and then funnel some things down early in the football game.”