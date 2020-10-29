Kearney High travels to Gretna for first-ever game with Dragons

KEARNEY — Kearney High school football coach Brandon Cool says whenever the eighth and ninth seeds in the Class A playoffs get together, you can expect a great game.
On Friday, Cool’s ninth-seeded Bearcats travel to play the eighth-seeded Gretna Dragons in a game that has plenty of potential to be exciting.
“This a great matchup, two teams that have never played each other. Two teams that are going to have to jockey for position on what the opponent’s going to do offensively, defensively and special teams,” Cool said.
That chess match between the coaching staffs will be an interesting one. Cool and Gretna coach Mike Kayl have never met. Kayl has been at Gretna for two years, so Cool doesn’t know what to expect from the other side of the field. But he knows what his coaching staff has to do.
“You’re going to have to make adjustments early in the first quarter and in first half,” he said. “You don’t know what their philosophy is on certain downs and down and distances. You don’t know what their philosophy is versus formations. You don’t know how they’re going to try to defend you on your own personal formations. So you’re going to have to have a wide variety of things in your arsenal, and then funnel some things down early in the football game.”
The Bearcats know some things about the Dragons, starting with a fire-breathing passing game.
Quarterback Zane Flores, a sophomore who earned the starting job as a freshman, has passed for 1,656 yards in seven games, throwing 16 touchdown passes and only two interceptions.
Wide receiver Trevor Marshall has 46 receptions for 744 yards and nine touchdowns. Another wideout, Jackson Alexander, has 38 catches for 644 yards and six touchdowns and Alexander didn’t play in one of Gretna’s seven games. Marshall also returns kicks.
Cool said Flores “is a talent. He’s going to be a good one and he is really good right now. He’s only going to get better. So they like to throw the ball offensively. You’re going to have to contain those two receivers on the deep ball, on the quick hitches and then, on their screen package. They have scored probably seven or eight touchdowns on just X-screens or Z-screens on the outside.”
Defensively, Cool expects the Dragons will play a base four defense with some zone and some man-to-man coverage. He also expects them to blitz “an awful lot.”
If the Bearcats have an advantage, it could be that they played a game last week in the first round of the playoffs, a game Kearney won easily, while Gretna sat out the night with a first-round bye.
“We wanted to get off to a quick start. We wanted our guys to play a half of football and we wanted our JV guys to come in and clean up the rest of the game. That’s exactly what happened for us,” Cool said.
The downside is that Gretna will have a home-field advantage.
“The biggest thing is, we got to travel 2 1/2 hours to play football where they get to play at their own home field. ... We have to be off the bus and ready to go on the kickoff,” Cool said. “And then offensively, you’re going to have to do some things to move the chains at a consistent basis to keep their offense off the field.”
