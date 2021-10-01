 Skip to main content
Kearney High tennis team wins another dual 9-0
KEARNEY — The Kearney High tennis team scored another 9-0 dual win on Thursday, taking down Hastings.

“Overall it was another solid performance for our team top to bottom,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “We were dominant in doubles winning all three matches 8-0.

“I really like the energy we have on the court in doubles. Doubles is definitely a strength of our team.”

Huston Cochran won his first varsity match at No. 6 singles, winning 8-0.

“Huston continues to get stronger in the mental aspect of his game,” Saulsbury said. “Huston is playing very consistent tennis. Huston did a great job of placing the ball and forcing his opponent into errors.”

Kearney 9, Hastings 0

Singles — 1, Asher Saulsbury, K, def. Brayden Schramp, H, 8-2. 2, Eli Bond, K, def. Jackson Graves, H, 8-0. 3, Quinten Shaffer, K, def. Parker Ablott, H, 8-1. 4, Andy Vu, K, def. Ben Haver, H, 8-1. 5, Jackson Bokenkamp, K, def. Mason Kusek, H, 8-1. 6, Huston Cochran, K, def. Ethan Zimmerman, H, 8-0.

Doubles — 1, Bokenkamp/Sam Rademacher, K, def. Kusek/Wyatt Tate, H, 8-0. 2, Shaffer/Vu, K, def. Graves/Hafer, H, 8-0. 3, Bond/Saulsbury, K, def. Schram/Ablott, H, 8-0.

