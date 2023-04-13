KEARNEY — Lincoln East piled up 97 points to win the 10-team Kearney High Doubles Invitational on Thursday.

Kearney High and Lincoln North Star tied for second with 82 points.

Spartan entries reached the finals in all four divisions, going 2-2 in the finals.

At No. 1, East's Gibsen Chapman and Adeline Fornander defeated Kearney's Emma Heacock and Emilee Anderson, 9-7.

"Emma and Emilee did a great job of using their strong groundstrokes to set themselves up," Kearney coach Troy Saulsbury said. "Our ability to stay in a rally attributed to their success today."

At No. 2, it was Tailyn Jay and Maitreyi Purandare beating Kearney's Cecilia Henning and Malory Eklund, 8-4.

"Cecilia and Malory had the match of the day. (They were) down 7-2 to Lincoln North Star in the final match of pool play. However, Cecilia and Malory rattled off seven straight games to win 9-7," Saulsbury said. "Cecilia and Malory did a great job of not panicking and staying within themselves. They played very consistent, but got aggressive at the right times."

At No. 4 doubles, Kearney's Adyn McCaslin and Claire Gangwish finished fourth.