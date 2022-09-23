 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney High tennis team sweeps Alliance

KEARNEY — The Kearney High tennis team swept Alliance 9-0 Thursday in a dual at Harmon Park.

“After our great performance on Monday (at Papillion) it was important that we didn’t have a letdown,” Kearney coach Troy Saulsbury said. “With only three weeks left in the season, we need to maintain our high level of play.

“Everyone did a great job of not giving away any unnecessary games today.”

Doubles play continues to improve and consistency in the singles matches has been a key to the team’s success, Saulsbury added.

“We did a nice job of maintaining rallies and then hitting shots to the corner to force an error,” he said.

The Bearcats are competing in the Hastings Invitational today.

Kearney 9, Alliance 0

Singles — Asher Saulsbury, K, def. Carver Hauptman 8-1; Huston Cochran, K, defeated Kysen Walker 8-0; Sam Rademacher, K, defeated Abe Gomez 8-0; Eli Bond, K, def. Tony Escamilla 8-0; Aydan Nelson, K, def. Evan Hadden 8-0; Drew Welch, K, def. Sonny Gonzalez 8-0

Doubles — Rademacher/Bond, K, def. Hauptman/Walker 8-0; Welch/Bonk, K, def. Hadden/Gonzalez 8-0; Saulsbury/Nelson, K, def. Gomez/Escamilla 8-0.

0 Comments
