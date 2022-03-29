Kearney High tennis team opens season with win at Lexington

LEXINGTON – The Kearney High tennis team opened the season with an 8-1 dual win over Lexington.
The Bearcats swept the singles matches with Lexington’s lone win at No. 1 doubles.
“Today was a good test for us in our first match of the season. Lexington is well-coached and has a lot of experience on their team. It showed early on that they have had a few meets already to our none,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “We definitely came out a little flat in doubles. As the meet progressed we played smarter and with more confidence.”