 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kearney High tennis team opens season with win at Lexington

  • 0

LEXINGTON – The Kearney High tennis team opened the season with an 8-1 dual win over Lexington.

The Bearcats swept the singles matches with Lexington’s lone win at No. 1 doubles.

“Today was a good test for us in our first match of the season. Lexington is well-coached and has a lot of experience on their team. It showed early on that they have had a few meets already to our none,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “We definitely came out a little flat in doubles. As the meet progressed we played smarter and with more confidence.”

KHS 8, Lexington 1

Singles — Olivia Flood, K, def. Gracey Smith 8-1; Emma Heacock, K, def. Ashley Chiguil 8-1; Emilee Anderson, K, def. Marianna McDowell 8-6; Meghan Dahlke, K, def. Kayleigh Cetak 8-2; Paige Moffett, K, def, Haley Hernandez 8-4; Cecilia Henning, K, def. Amaya Stewart 8-0.

Doubles — Smith/McDowell, L, def. Dahlke/Henning 8-5; Paige Moffett/Anderson, K, def. Hernandez/Cetak 8-4: Flood/Heacock, K, def. Stewart/Chiguil 8-0

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hot Start: Early rallies keep Kearney undefeated

Hot Start: Early rallies keep Kearney undefeated

The Kearney High School baseball team maintained its winning ways, beating Papillion-La Vista South 11-1 Monday afternoon at Memorial Field, putting together all three elements of success — pitching, hitting and defense.

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Where the Huskers defense is seeking improvement, and other notes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News