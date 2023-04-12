KEARNEY — The Kearney High tennis team defeated Lexington 7-2 in a dual meet Tuesday.

Emma Heacock, Emilee Anderson Adyn McCaslin, Hannah Wulf and Malory Eklund won their singles matches for the Bearcats.

Cecilia Henning and Eklund and Heacock and Anderson won in doubles.

"Today's dual came down to winning the close matches," Kearney coach Troy Saulsbury said. "We ended up winning 3 of the 5 matches that finished 8-5 or 8-6.

"This dual was good for us to help us continue to gain confidence in the end of match play and the ability to finish a match."