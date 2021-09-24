Kearney High tennis shuts out Alliance in dual

KEARNEY — The Kearney High tennis team cruised to a 9-0 win over Alliance in a dual meet Thursday at Harmon Park.
Asher Saulsbury, Sam Rademacher, Eli Bond and Jackson Bokenkamp won both of their matches by 8-0 scores.
“We did a nice job of playing within ourselves,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “Our focus was being consistent and I really felt like we didn’t hit many unforced errors.”
Bokenkamp had a stellar day, not dropping a single point in his singles match.
“Jackson did an excellent job of playing consistently and waiting for his opponent to miss. Jackson also did a good job of forcing his opponent into errors,” Coach Saulsbury said. “Overall, I liked how we controlled the net in doubles with our volleys. As a team we did a great job of putting the ball away and finishing the point.”
Kearney 9, Alliance 0
Singles — Asher Saulsbury, K, def. Tory Picket Pin 8-0; Eli Bond, K, def. Carver Hauptman 8-0; Quinten Shaffer, K, def. Kysen Walker 8-3; Sam Rademacher, K, def. Abe Gomez 8-0; Andy Vu, K, def. Sonny Gonzalez 8-1; Jackson Bokenkamp, K, def. Evan Hadden 8-0.
Doubles — Bokenkamp/Rademacher, K, def. Picket Pin/Walker 8-0; Shaffer/Vu, K, def. Hauptman/Gomez 8-1; Bond/Saulsbury, K, def. Gonzalez/Hadden 8-0.