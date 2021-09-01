 Skip to main content
Kearney High tennis rolls to 9-0 win over Grand Island
Kearney High tennis rolls to 9-0 win over Grand Island

Jackson Bokenkamp - KHS tennis

Kearney High’s Jackson Bokenkamp returns the ball during the doubles matches with Grand Island Tuesday afternoon. The Bearcats defeated the Islanders 9-0. Bokenkamp won his singles and doubles matches by 8-0 scores, teaming with Sam Rademacher in doubles.

 Buck Mahoney, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — Kearney High rolled to a 9-0 win over Grand Island in a dual meet Tuesday at Harmon Park.

The Bearcats won all three doubles matches 8-0 and lost only three games in singles.

“I like how we are figuring out how to set points up to hit an ending shot,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said.

“We definitely stayed patient in our singles play and waited for the openings to be created.

- KHS 9, Grand Island 0

Singles — 1, Asher Saulsbury, K, def. Izaak Pierson, GI, 8-0. 2, Eli Bond, K, def. Riley Voss, GI, 8-2. 3, Quinten Shaffer, K, def. Alex Chi, GI, 8-1. 4, Andy Vu, K, def. Alex Roeser, GI, 8-0. 5, Jackson Bokenkamp, K, def. Mason Havel, GI, 8-0. 6, Jarrett Moore, K, def. Diego Espinoza, GI, 8-0

Doubles — 1, Bokenkamp/Sam Rademacher, K, def. Voss/Pierson, GI, 8-0. 2, Vu/Shaffer, K, def. Chi/Roeser, GI, 8-0. 3, Saulsbury/Bond, K, def. Espinoza/Havel, GI, 8-0

