Kearney High tennis rolls to 9-0 win over Grand Island

KEARNEY — Kearney High rolled to a 9-0 win over Grand Island in a dual meet Tuesday at Harmon Park.
The Bearcats won all three doubles matches 8-0 and lost only three games in singles.
“I like how we are figuring out how to set points up to hit an ending shot,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said.
“We definitely stayed patient in our singles play and waited for the openings to be created.
- KHS 9, Grand Island 0
Singles — 1, Asher Saulsbury, K, def. Izaak Pierson, GI, 8-0. 2, Eli Bond, K, def. Riley Voss, GI, 8-2. 3, Quinten Shaffer, K, def. Alex Chi, GI, 8-1. 4, Andy Vu, K, def. Alex Roeser, GI, 8-0. 5, Jackson Bokenkamp, K, def. Mason Havel, GI, 8-0. 6, Jarrett Moore, K, def. Diego Espinoza, GI, 8-0
Doubles — 1, Bokenkamp/Sam Rademacher, K, def. Voss/Pierson, GI, 8-0. 2, Vu/Shaffer, K, def. Chi/Roeser, GI, 8-0. 3, Saulsbury/Bond, K, def. Espinoza/Havel, GI, 8-0