Kearney High tennis places fourth at conference tournament

LINCOLN — The Kearney High girls placed fourth at the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament Wednesday in Lincoln.

The Bearcats’ Olivia Flood placed third at No. 1 singles while Emma Heacock at No. 2 singles and Paige Moffett and Emilee Anderson at No. 2 doubles were fourth.

At No. 1 doubles, Meghan Dahlke and Cecilia Henning placed sixth.

“Overall, today was a solid day for us. We definitely helped ourselves when it comes to state seeding by our results today,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “This is the toughest conference in the state and to finish fourth is quite a feat.”

Team Scores

1, Lincoln Southwest 98. 2, Lincoln Southeast 94. 3, Lincoln East 85. 4, Kearney 64. 5, Grand Island 55. 6, Lincoln North Star 49. 7T, Fremont 40. 7T, Lincoln Pius X 40. 9, Norfolk 22. 10T, Columbus 21. 10T, Lincoln High 21. 12, Lincoln Northeast 11.