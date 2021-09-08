Kearney High tennis has highest ever finish at Pius invite

LINCOLN — Kearney High finished second in Tuesday’s Lincoln Pius X Tennis Invitational, the highest-ever finish for the Bearcats in the Pius tournament.

“We showed our potential again today. ... To have all four divisions medal shows our depth. For us to be successful this season we need to continue to have everyone contribute like today,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said.

Both Kearney doubles teams finished second, going 3-1.

At No. 1 doubles, Sam Rademacher and Jackson Bokenkamp utilized crisp returns and sharp net play to win their pool then lost a tight match with the Lincoln East team in the finals.

Quinten Shaffer and Andy Vu at No. 2 doubles dominated their opponents in pool play before losing to Lincoln East in the finals.

At No. 1 singles, Asher Saulsbury went 3-1 to place third. His only loss was to Lincoln East’s Kirby Le, the highest returning seed from last year’s state tournament.

Eli Bond went 2-2 at No. 2 singles to place fourth. He saved five match points in his first-round match and came back to win 9-7.