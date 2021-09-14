Kearney High tennis finishes third at Lincoln East invite

LINCOLN — The Kearney High tennis team finished third at the Lincoln East Invitational on Monday.

The Bearcats scored 92 points finishing behind Lincoln East (120) and Elkhorn South (98) in the 10-team meet.

“Overall, today was another solid team performance,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “We were only one more victory away from finishing second as a team. With the caliber of teams at this invite and our ability to medal everyone shows that we have a lot of potential.”

Asher Saulsbury led the Kearney effort, finishing second at No. 1 singles.

“Asher had two solid wins in pool play against Lincoln Southeast and Elkhorn South. Both of these players are top-rated,” Troy Saulsbury said. “Asher really played smart, strategic tennis today. He didn’t try to be something he isn’t. He played within himself.”

He kept is opponents deep on their court and when they attacked, he countered with tough shots.

At No. 2 singles, Eli Bond went 3-2 to place fourth. Sam Rademacher and Jackson Bokenkamp also went 3-2, avenging an 8-1 loss from earlier in the year to the Lincoln Southeast team. They lost the third-place match to Lincoln North Star in a tie-breaker.