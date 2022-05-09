Kearney High tennis finishes in top three at Lincoln invite

LINCOLN — The Kearney High tennis team finished fifth Saturday at the Lincoln East Invitational.

The Bearcats finished third at three of the four divisions, and seventh in the fourth, to total 72 points. Lincoln East won the tournament with 96 points, winning one division and finishing second in two others.

Olivia Flood at No. 1 singles, Emma Heacock at No. 2 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Paige Moffett and Emilee Anderson reached the semifinals before dropping into the consolation match where they rebounded for victories.

For Heacock, she rallied from a 6-2 deficit before winning her first-round match 9-7. Then she trailed 4-1 in the third-place match before winning 8-5.

At No. 1 doubles, Kearney’s Meghan Dahlke and Cecilia Henning went 2-2, placing seventh.

“Overall, I felt like we played well today. This is a very strong invite with a lot of top teams in the state competing,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “To have three of our four divisions finish in the top three is something we can continue to build on as state approaches.”

Lincoln East Invitational

1, Lincoln East 96. 2, Omaha Marian 90. 3, Millard North 90. 4, Kearney 72. 5, Lincoln North Star 59. 6, Elkhorn South 57. 7, Lincoln Pius X 50. 8, Millard West 39. 9, Grand Island 36. 10, Lincoln High 33. 11T, Papillion-La Vista South 22. 11T, Columbus 22. 13, Lincoln Northeast 18.