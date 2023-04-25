Despite finishing eighth in the eight-team field, Kearney High girls tennis coach Troy Saulsbury was happy with what he saw from his team.

The invite featured the top eight teams in the state from a year ago, and Kearney competed well against the best of the best.

"All six of our divisions either finished where they were seeded or finished better than their seed," Saulsbury said. "This means we were able to upset some other teams today. All six of our divisions walked away with at least one win too,"

With the teams' goal being finishing in the top eight at state, the invite gave the Bearcats a great preview of what that would take.

The No.3 doubles team of Claire Gangwish and Emily Larsen finished second for the tournament, capping a strong day throughout with aggressive play.

Adyn McCaslin finished fourth at No. 3 singles, with her strategy of moving her opponent around the net paying off.