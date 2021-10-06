Kearney High tennis dominates again, defeating Norfolk

KEARNEY — The Kearney High tennis team posted an 8-1 win over Norfolk in a dual meet Tuesday at Harmon Park.

Coach Troy Saulsbury said it “was a nice win from top to bottom”as Kearney faced a tough Norfolk team.

The Panthers pushed the Bearcats in most cases with Kearney winning 8-0 only at No. 2 doubles and No. 6 singles.

Quinten Shaffer and Andy Vu teamed up for the No. 2 doubles win.

“They did a really nice job of putting balls away at the net. Quinten and Andy complement each other very well and their groundstrokes really set the other up for a put away shot,” Saulsbury said.

Jackson Bokenkamp pitched the shutout at No. 6 singles.

“Jackson has really developed his singles game. He understands when to play conservative and when to attack,” Saulsbury said.

KHS 8, Norfolk 1

Singles — 1, Asher Saulsbury, K, def. Jackson Schwanebeck 8-2. 2, Kalen Krohn, N, def. Eli Bond 8-5. 3, Quinten Shaffer, K, def. Michael Foster 8-2. 4, Sam Rademacher, K, def. Chase Carter 8-2. 5, Andy Vu, K, def. Alex Bauer 8-6. 6, Jackson Bokenkamp, K, def. Logan Bosh 8-0

Doubles — 1, Bokenkamp/Rademacher, K, def. Carter/Foster 8-3. 2, Shaffer/Vu, K, def. Bauer/Bosh 8-0. 3, Bond/Saulsbury, K, def. Schwanebeck/Krohn 8-2