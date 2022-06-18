Kearney High teens earn return trip to national fishing championship

KEARNEY — Kearney’s Austen Madsen and Logan Greeno are returning to the High School Bass Fishing National Championship.

The duo will represent Nebraska for the second straight year after winning the The Bass Federation trail championship.

Madsen and Greeno won tournaments at Harlan County Reservoir and Elwood Rexervoir and finishing third a tournaments at Lake McConaughy and Lewis and Clark Lake. They caught their limit of five fish at McConaughy and Lewis and Clark and catching four, and bigger, fish at Harlan and Elwood.

The National High School Championships are Wednesday through Saturday at Pickwick Lake near Florence, Ala.

Last year at Lake Hartwell in South Carolina, Greeno and Madsen reached the semifinal round of the tournament before being eliminated. They caught their limit every day. Only 10 teams advance to the finals.