Kearney High takes second in Capital City Quad

LINCOLN — Kearney High had its highest-ever finish in the Capital City Quad tennis meet, taking second place behind Lincoln East.

The meet features an expanded lineup with three singles and three doubles divisions.

Huston Cochran, playing No. 3 singles, went 3-0 and kept Lincoln East from having a perfect slate, winning 9-7 over the Spartan entry.

“Overall, we really played well in all positions today,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “Huston Cochran did an awesome job. ... grinding out his matches. Huston did a nice job of staying patient, as well as figuring out how to force his opponent into an error.”

Asher Saulsbury at No. 1 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Quinten Shaffer and Andy Vu and the No. 3 doubles team of Jarrett Moore and Carson Nichols went 2-1.

“Quinten and Andy also had a stellar day. They pushed Lincoln East before losing 8-6. We hadn’t been close to them in our previous matches,” coach Saulsbury said. “Quinten and Andy also avenged their semifinal HAC loss to Lincoln Southeast by winning today 8-4.”

Eli Bond at No. 2 singles and Sam Rademacher and Jackson Bokenkamp at No. 1 doubles went 1-2.