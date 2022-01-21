 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney High swimmers split dual with Norfolk
NORFOLK — The Kearney High boys defeated Norfolk 114-67 in a dual swimming meet Thursday at Norfolk while the Panther goos won all the swimming events en route to a 101-84 victory.

For the Kearney boys, Logan Arnold and Ethan Kinney won two individual events apiece. Arnold won the 100-yard breaststroke (1 minute, 6.41 seconds) and 200 individual medley (2:09.77). Kinney won the 200 freestyle (1:54.53) and the 500 freestyle (5:14.60).

Other individual winners were Russell Dietz in the 50 freestyle (23.45), Alex Eifert in the 100 freestyle (52.76), Aiden Grierson in the 100 butterfly (56.88) and Ben Knoell in the 1-meter diving.

Kearney’s boys also swept the relays. 

Kearney’s lone winner in the girls events was diver Olivia Paysen.

