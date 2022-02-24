Kearney High swimmers head to state with lofty goals

KEARNEY — Coach Jane Bartee has set some high goals for Kearney High swimmers and divers at the Nebraska High School State Swimming and Diving Championships beginning today in Lincoln.

She hopes to see the boys team finish in the top seven, setting school records along the way.

“We are really excited to see what they can do this weekend. It’s what we’ve been working toward all year,” she said.

Eight boys and seven girls, along with a relay alternate, will represent KHS at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The diving competition kicks off the meet today with Kearney’s Ben Knoell as one of the top 10 qualifiers.

Swim qualifying is Friday. The finals are set for Saturday and will be broadcast on Nebraska Public Media.

The number of qualifiers for the boys is slightly down in past years, but quality may be higher.

“We have a solid team and everyone traveling with us should be swimming on the second day,” Bartee said.

The number of girls qualified is consistent with recent years. But again, quality may exceed quantity.

“They are just continuing to get faster. For example we typically just have the ‘B’ standard for the relays, but we got automatic times this year,” Bartee said.

The relays will be showcase events for the KHS boys.

“I have moved a couple of boys around so I am hoping we get all three relays to the top eight,” Bartee said. “I also think that with a little more rest we can get at least two girls relays to have swims on Saturday — it would be amazing if they all step up and get all three relays qualified.”

Individually, a handful of Bearcats have qualified among the leaders: Ethan Kinney (100 butterfly/backstroke) and Logan Arnold (50/100 freestyle) have qualified in the top eight. Russell Dietz (50/100 freestyle), Zeb Black (50/100 freestyle), Blake Parks (100 breaststroke), Aiden Grierson (100 butterfly/500 freestyle) and Callie Bartee (100 breaststroke) have qualified in the top 16.

Others who have qualified individually are Alex Eifert in the 200 individual medley and Katy Buse in the 50 freestyle. Also, Parks has qualified in the 200 individual medley.

Most of the boys individual qualifiers have had relay responsibilities through the year. Girls who will swim on Kearney’s relays include Anai Aguirre, Kay Lyn Trenkle, Allyson Mercer, Laura Dietz and Maggie Trenkle along with Bartee and Buse.