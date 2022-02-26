Kearney High swimmers advance to finals at state

LINCOLN — Kearney High swimmers had a solid day Friday at the Nebraska State High School Swimming and Diving Championships by qualifying two individuals and two relay teams for the A finals and two individuals and two relays for the B finals today at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Making their way in to the A finals were EIthan Kinney in the 100-meter butterfly and the 100-meter backstroke. Logan Arnold will swim in the A finals in the 100-meter freestyle.

In the relays, the Kearney boys qualified for the A finals in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. Kinney, Blake Parks, Aiden Grierson and Zebediah Black swam on the medley relay while Russell Dietz joined Back, Kinney and Arnold on the freestyle relay.

Qualifying for the B finals were Arnold in the 50 freestyle, Katy Buse in the girls 50 freestyle and Callie Bartee in the girls 100-meter breaststroke.

The girls 200 free relay of Buse, Bartee, Anai Aguirre and Kay Lynn Trenkle earned a spot in the B final as did the boys 400 freestyle relay of Dietz, Grierson, Parks and Arnold.