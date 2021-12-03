Kearney High swim teams sweep triangular

KEARNEY — The Kearney High swim team swept a triangular with Hastings and Grand Island Thursday evening at the KHS pool.
The Bearcats won the boys division, the girls division and the combined.
“I’m at a loss for words for how well the team swam and dove today,” KHS coach Jane Bartee said. “The boys got relay automatic cuts in two relays and secondary in the third, and the girls got two secondary cuts in their relays, which has not happened this early in the season for a really long time.”
Ethan Kinney swam the first leg and Logan Arnold anchored the winning 200 medley and 200 free relays. Blake Parks and Alex Eifert swam on the 200 medley while Russell Dietz and Zeb Black swam on the 200 free relay.
Individually, Black won the freestyle (23.10 seconds) and Kinney won the 100 backstroke (54.62).
For the girls, Callie Bartee was a double winner, sweeping the 100 breaststroke (1:13.87) and the 200 individual medley (2:25.80).
Aiden Grierson was the only other individual winner in the racing events, winning the 100 butterfly (57.29).
Divers Olivia Paysen and Ben Knoell won their events.
Many others exceeded their seed marks.
“We really had some fast swimming which was not what I was expecting tonight. They are working really hard and I thought that they would be a lot more tired,” Coach Bartee said. “Ethan (Kinney) got his automatic time in the back tonight which is great to get out of the way, and there were so many secondary cuts by others in the team. It was an overall really great night in the pool.”